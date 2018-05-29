FLIGHT SALE: Fly to Cairns from Toowoomba for $169

Regional airline Airnorth has announced a sale for flights between Toowoomba and Cairns.

AS THE weather starts to cool down in Toowoomba some residents might be starting to think about a tropical escape.

Snorkeling on the Great Barrier Reef, exploring the Daintree Rainforest, or just relaxing on an island could be one of many ways to escape the cool.

Between July 25 and September 9 residents can fly one way between Toowoomba and Cairns for $169.

From January 1 to March 29, 2019 flights will set you back $149.

Airfares are applicable each way, so a return trip at the start of 2019 will set you back $298, with the cost including taxes.

The sale ends on May 31.