FLIGHT SALE: Discounted flights to and from Toowoomba

Meghan Harris
by
14th Jan 2019 12:59 PM

REGIONAL airline Airnorth is hosting a huge sale with cheap flights to and from Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.

The airline is offering discounted flights to Townsville, Melbourne and Darwin in February, March, April and May.

Flights to Darwin have been discounted to $309 for travel between February 21 and March 29, and then further reduced to $269 for travel between April 29 and May 29.

A flight to Townsville from Toowoomba will set you back $199 for travel between February 21 and March 29, and it's even cheaper to fly between April 29 and May 29, costing $169.

Flights to Melbourne are on sale for $209. This is for travel from February 21 and March 29.

If you want to travel to Melbourne between April 29 and May 29 it will cost $189.

The sale ends on Thursday, January 17.

