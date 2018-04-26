Menu
An Airnorth plane.
FLIGHT SALE: Cheap tickets from Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport

Tobi Loftus
by
10th May 2019 9:17 AM

LOOKING for a last minute Mother's Day gift? Airnorth has you sorted.

The regional airline is currently holding a sale for flights to and from Toowoomba's Wellcamp Airport.

You can pick up a flight to Darwin for $229 one way, to Melbourne for $169 one way and to Townsville for $139 one way.

This is for travel between October 16 and December 4.

There are also discounted flights for travel between August 15 and September 15.

A one way ticket to Darwin will cost you $269, Melbourne $189 and Townsville $169.

The sale ends on May 12.

To book visit https://airnorth.wixsite.com/edms/mothersdaysale.

airnorth flight sale toowoomba wellcamp airport travel
Toowoomba Chronicle

