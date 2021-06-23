Flight prizes for vaccinated Aussies

Virgin Australia are offering up millions of Velocity Frequent Flyer points and dozens of free business class flights to encourage Australians to get vaccinated. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

Virgin Australia are offering up millions of Velocity Frequent Flyer points and dozens of free business class flights to encourage Australians to get vaccinated. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

One of Australia’s biggest airlines is hoping it can incentivise passengers to get vaccinated by offering up millions of frequent flyer points and dozens of free business class flights.

Virgin Australia and Velocity Frequent Flyer have announced the new competition, VA-X & Win, which will open to all residents of Australia who get the jab once everyone is eligible.

Virgin Australia anticipates the competition will open later this year, and in addition to free points and flights, hope to announce more prizes.

One Australian will become a Velocity Frequent Flyer millionaire, meaning one lucky person could “fly around Australia seven times between each capital city, or redeem the points to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip when international borders reopen”.

Virgin Australia have launched their new VA-X & Win competition to encourage Australians to get vaccinated. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

A Virgin Australia Group spokesperson said the airline had a responsibility to encourage Australians to get vaccinated.

“For simply rolling up your sleeve and getting a Covid-19 vaccination, you could walk away with a share in tens of thousands of dollars of Virgin Australia and Velocity Frequent Flyer prizes, or be the lucky one to become a Velocity Points millionaire,” they said.

“What the latest lockdown in Melbourne and the evolving situation in Sydney has taught us, is the sooner we can all get vaccinated, the sooner we can get on with our lives, without the constant fear and uncertainty that come with lockdowns, restrictions and closed borders.

“Most importantly, the sooner all Australians are vaccinated, the sooner our most vulnerable members of society will be protected.”



A separate competition will be launched for Virgin staff members (pictured here with former Deputy Prime Minister Michael Cormack MP and Virgin CEO Jayne Hrdlicka. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

A separate competition will be launched for team members, with prizes including additional annual leave, Lounge memberships, and free business class flights.

Further details of the prizes will be revealed when the VA-X & Win competition opens.

Virgin Australia will officially launch the competition when all adults are eligible for the vaccine. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

The airline said they have also introduced flexible working arrangements where possible for employees to receive their vaccinations.

At least 65 per cent of frontline team members have been vaccinated, or are registered to be vaccinated.

“We’re so proud so many members of our team are already vaccinated. As an industry that’s been severely affected by Covid-19, we want to do all we can to help vaccinate the population, and it makes sense to reward and encourage our colleagues who have been on the frontline of this pandemic, in this journey,” the Virgin spokesperson said.



Originally published as Flight prizes for vaccinated Aussies