Flight diverted over faeces in bathroom

A United aircraft has been diverted after a passenger smeared faeces in the bathroom.

A United aircraft has been diverted after a passenger smeared faeces in the bathroom.

A UNITED passenger was in some deep doo-doo after smearing faeces in the plane - causing the Chicago-to-Hong Kong flight to divert to Anchorage, Alaska, according to reports.

Flight 895 took a turn Thursday night when the man smeared excrement inside a couple of bathrooms, removed his shirt and tried to shove it into a toilet, KTVA reported.

FBI agents and Alaska's Ted Stevens International Airport police met the passenger, who had co-operated with flight attendants after the foul episode aboard the Boeing 777.

Airport police said the man was taken to Providence Hospital for a psych evaluation. No charges were immediately filed.

The soiled aircraft was grounded to undergo a thorough wiping, according to the news station.

"We provided hotel accommodations for our customers and are working to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible," United told The Post in a statement.

This isn't the only faeces-related incident to force an airliner to land prematurely.

A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Montana in December to accommodate passengers who needed to go to the toilet after the aircraft's bathroom failed to function, the International Business Times reported.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission.