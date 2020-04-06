Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Graham Turner
Graham Turner
Business

Flight Centre closes hundreds of stores, flags more job cuts

by Hayden Johnson
6th Apr 2020 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FLIGHT Centre Travel Group will close half of its global stores and embark on a $700m capital-raising initiative in a fight for survival amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queensland travel behemoth, which has been decimated by the virus-caused travel shutdown, also flagged further job cuts among its 20,000-person workforce.

Flight Centre's total transactional value plunged 30 per cent in March and further falls are expected in the coming weeks as travel restrictions continue.

The South Bank-based company announced this morning it would aim to reduce its annual costs by $1.9 billion, with 50 per cent of its global stores shuttered and 6000 sales and marketing staff stood down or made redundant.

A closed Flight Centre store. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
A closed Flight Centre store. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

 

About 3800 Australian sales and support jobs are among the 6000 affected, and Flight Centre has flagged the likelihood of further cuts in the future.

Its Australian stores will be cut from 944 to 516, a 40 per cent reduction.

Sales and marketing spending will also be paused, saving the company $18 million each month.

coronaviruspromo

 

Flight Centre will issue 97 million new shares as part of a $700 million placement and entitlement offer to raise cash and improve its balance sheet amid the pandemic.

The company said the package would ensure it was well-placed to survive the crisis.

"Flight Centre Travel Group plans to close more than 50 per cent of global leisure shops, including more than 40 per cent of Australian leisure shops," the company said in a statement.

"Flight Centre has moved to significantly reduce occupancy costs of the remaining retail network, by renegotiating rental agreements with landlords, discussions to date have been positive as Flight Centre Travel Group has pursued cost savings including rent-free periods and more flexible trading hours."

Flight Centre managing director Graham Turner.
Flight Centre managing director Graham Turner.

 

The sale of its Melbourne head office site is also being explored in a more which could generate $60 million.

Flight Centre said it had increased commitment from existing lenders to provide $200m in bilateral term facilities.

It is also assessing any support from the Australian Government's $130 billion JobKeeper package.

An environment with "very low revenue" is expected to continue in the short term, but Flight Centre says it is continuing to generate revenue through intrastate and mining industry travel as well as future holiday bookings.

The group has a $2.6 million liquidity buffer.

Originally published as Flight Centre closes hundreds of stores, flags new job cuts in fight to survive

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks flight centre job losses

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifeline for new pet owners during stay home call

        premium_icon Lifeline for new pet owners during stay home call

        News Education doesn't stop - even for dogs. There's a new way owners and their four-legged friends can attend puppy school from the comfort of home.

        Late-night pole crash puts woman in hospital

        premium_icon Late-night pole crash puts woman in hospital

        News Woman requires hospitalisation after vehicle crashed into pole

        Salvos dishing up ideas to keep supporting vulnerable

        premium_icon Salvos dishing up ideas to keep supporting vulnerable

        News Charity makes changes to continue helping residents

        Family success comes from sticking together

        premium_icon Family success comes from sticking together

        Sport The Ipswich parents have plenty to be proud of during a difficult time in regional...