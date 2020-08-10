Flight attendant’s career path saved by passion project

CAREER READY: Lucy Carseldine's Certificate III in Screen and Media at TAFE Queensland's Nambour campus has become an opportunity for the flight attendant, who's been grounded for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19, to increase her career options. Picture: Supplied

CAREER READY: Lucy Carseldine's Certificate III in Screen and Media at TAFE Queensland's Nambour campus has become an opportunity for the flight attendant, who's been grounded for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19, to increase her career options. Picture: Supplied

What began as a creative outlet for Lucy Carseldine has become an opportunity for the flight attendant and mother-of-two to increase her career options.

The 31-year-old enrolled in a Certificate III in Screen and Media at the Nambour TAFE campus last year with the goal of expanding her skills.

But the passion project quickly became her safety net after COVID-19 restricted international travel and left Ms Carseldine grounded.

"As a flight attendant I only work while I'm in the air, so I wanted to find something I could do during my time off," she said.

"I could only commit to one day a week but I wanted something new to sink my teeth into."

Ms Carseldine said her interest in screen and media was ignited in high school and has been stoked by friends who work in the industry.

"I have a bit of knowledge behind-the-scenes in media but I had no hands-on experience myself, so I wanted to start playing around with some cameras and lighting equipment and just get a little bit more familiar with the equipment," she added.

Despite her love of film, it had always taken a back seat to her career in the sky.

But after a decade in the air, Ms Carseldine began to crave a different kind of journey - one of self-growth.

"As cabin crew, you can get this mentality that you're not enough (because) it's not something you really have to study for and it doesn't necessarily feel challenging when you've been doing it a while, so a lot of us feel like we need to change careers to do something more academic," Ms Carseldine said.

She is expected to complete her qualification in October.

Though she's uncertain of where her path will lead, Ms Carseldine is grateful to have broadened her horizons.

"With everything that's happening with COVID-19 now, my end goal after completing this course is to have a skill set that will allow me to find some fun assistant work or maybe do some studio set up while I'm home and on the ground," she said.

"Having something else to add to my resume shows my interest in the field of screen and media, but it also shows my interest in my own self development."