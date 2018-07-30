Flexible care a winner with busy mums and dads

MOTHER of two Ayla Hunt is saving around $240 a month thanks to new flexible day care hours that started yesterday.

G8 Education, one of Australia's largest early learning providers, has launched a new flexible hours model providing families at its 530 centres with care options to best suit their needs.

Locally, Kindy Patch at West Ipwich is now offering familes nine, 10 or full 11.5 hour days for one flat fee.

Ms Hunt who is also a childcare worker at Kindy Patch has two sons in care.

"When it was only full days we would go over our 100 hours a fortnight and it cost a lot more," Ms Hunt said.

"We were paying full fees for half a day on the ninth day and full fees on the 10th.

"The savings are decent, the money goes towards paying bills and doing more on the weekends.

"I think it was a bit hard and confusing at the start, now we're doing flexible care its a lot better."

She said being flexible meant she could work around her shift start and finish times.

Centre Manager Kasey Trevor said the new hours were a decision not only to help parents make the most out of the new Child Care Subsidy, but compete with other centres.

"We wanted to find out what the other companies were doing and do it the best," Ms Trevor said.

Families will not be limited by start and finish times like other models and there will be no conditions around the minimum amount of flexible sessions they are able to use giving them the flexibility to choose one flexible session or five each week.

And where possible, families will have their out of pocket child care expenses backdated.

"This has helped some families that were only entitled to two subsidised days, now they can have an extra day," Ms Trevor said.

G8 Education Managing Director Gary Carroll said the new child care subsidy was a difficult transition for many families, which have been hurting financially.

"We are committed where possible to backdate flexible hours to support them to only pay for the hours they have used," Mr Carroll said.

Mr Carroll says the model is fair and transparent and ensures families are not penalised by a reduction in subsidised hours of care.

"We want to give families the freedom to choose which hours best suit their situation to help decrease their out of pocket early learning expenses and maximise their subsidised hours.