Fleeing offender undone by quick-thinking homeowner

BURGLAR Jodey Kozubek was caught in the act when a fast-thinking homeowner snapped a gotcha image on her camera phone.

Kozubek was filmed getting into a red Commodore when fleeing the scene of the crime.

When shown the mugshot, police quickly recognised the culprit, due to his extensive history.

On his arrest, Kozubek was found to have about 20 items that had been stolen during a $50,000 jewellery robbery.

He had also received stolen registration plates.

Seated in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court, Jodey Valenty Kozubek, 35, pleaded guilty to a series of offences including two counts of entering dwellings to steal; attempted entry to premises with intent; stealing; two counts of receiving stolen property; possession of a thing used in a crime (house breaking implements); driving when disqualified by a court order - repeat offender; obstruction of police; and two counts of trespass.

Charges of burglary and stealing were dismissed by the court when police offered no evidence.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore said Kozubek had an appalling criminal history with multiple entries for property crimes with previous jail sentences not seeming to deter him.

The court heard he was on parole when he committed the most recent offences.

Police sought a jail term of 18 months with parole eligibility after he serves three or four months. Kozubek is currently serving a jail term until February 2020 for prior offences.

The police facts were handed up with just a few scant details revealed in the open court before magistrate David Shepherd.

Defence lawyer James Wallace said Kozubek instructed he had "a bad upbringing", and he left home at 15 and lived on the streets.

He had been employed on construction sites.

"He is resourceful and intelligent when he puts his mind to it, and can achieve quite well," Mr Wallace said.

"His drug use began when a child on the streets when homeless.

"Unfortunately he has times when he relapses and uses very heavily.

"He panicked. He went on the run, threw away his job when he had that difficulty (an offence).

During a daylight burglary attempt at Forestdale in September Kozubek grabbed a laptop and the victim chased him through a yard.

He dropped it as he got in to a red Holden Commodore (with false plates) but was photographed.

On November 18 he entered a tyre business at Boonah but was disturbed and ran off. Kozubek jumped a fence but was chased down on foot by police.

He had house breaking implements on him, including bolt cutters, pliers and black gloves.

The jewellery had been stolen from a house safe at Chuwar in July last year.

Kozubek was sentenced to an 18-month jail term and lesser jail terms, and disqualified from driving for two years.

He will be eligible to apply for parole from October 27.