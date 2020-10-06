Fleeing driver ‘ruined six years of life’ taking ice

A MAN who sped away from police in a smoking vehicle later blamed drug psychosis for his erratic behaviour, with a court hearing ice had ruined the past six years of his life.

Steven Dragi John Malezer recently faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on more than 24 charges relating to driving, drugs and weapons offences.

The court heard police had pulled his Nissan over at the Mt Lindesay Hwy at Hillcrest about 3am after noticing excessive smoke coming from the exhaust.

As police approached, Malezer yelled and gestured before speeding off, going through a red light before police called off the chase.

Steven Dragi John Malezer, 26, pleaded guilty to charges that include evading police; driving UIL on January 13; not keep to the left of two continuous dividing lines; three counts of being in possession of dangerous drugs; stealing; driving when licence suspended; possession of anything used in a drug crim; and unlawful possession of a machete.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said police caught up with Malezer on January 14 at the Heritage Hostel when he approached police who had been sent there to look for him.

“He said he was the driver of the Nissan X-Trail at Hillcrest that evaded police,” Sgt Molinaro said.

“He said he was in a state of psychosis due to drug use and thought he may hurt someone if he stopped.”

Checks revealed his licence had been suspended two days before the evade police incident.

Sgt Molinaro said 16 of Malezer’s offences took place between October 5, 2019 and January 13 this year.

She said a concerning feature was his long-term use of ice.

Defence barrister Clare Hurley said Malezer was doing a relapse program.

“He has been using these past six years. He started using cannabis before going onto ice,” she said.

Ms Hurley said in one incident at a store, Malezer turned up covered in blood.

“It seems he was in such a state he had been spinning knives and cut himself,” she said.

“He ended up in hospital.”

Magistrate Elizabeth Hall said although Malezer had some trade qualifications, drug use had taken over his life.

“Yes, I’m trying to rectify this,” Malezer said.

“Yes, I’m very optimistic. There are regrets but has been a learning situation and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Ms Hall fined him $6672 for evading police, and disqualified him from driving for two years. Malezer was disqualified a further six months for driving UIL, and two years for driving when suspended.

A conviction was not recorded.