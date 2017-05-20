FLASHBACK: Walker reflects on historic golden moment

HISTORIC: Ben Walker kicking the penalty goal in extra time on May 18, 2003 which saw Manly beat Parramatta 36-34 in the first golden point game ever played. Eels prop Chris Armit (number 10) looks on.

IT IS 14 years almost to the day that Ben Walker played a key role in the first golden point game ever played in the NRL.

The Ipswich Jets co-coach reflected with the QT on a penalty goal he kicked to give the Manly Sea Eagles a 36-34 win in extra time on Sunday, May 18 in 2003 at Brookvale Oval.

Golden point has decided scores of NRL games since and has added to the drama of games finishing level after 80 minutes.

Walker, who kicked six from seven that day in 2003, had it all to do when just before the end of extra time he had a shot from wide out.

"It was about 36m out on the left hand sideline,” Walker said.

"I struck it and I remember that kick, and one other, as the most pure I have ever hit. It is like a golfer that hits a drive straight out of the guts. It felt like that.

"As soon as I hit it, I knew it was over. It was really cool because it was in front of the hill at Brookie, which is a good spot to kick one.

"But of all the goal kicks I have kicked, that one and another to draw a game against the Cowboys in 1999 on the day Alf walked off the field are the two pure kicks I can think about and remember.”

Walker said he was excited about the introduction of golden point because it was "something new and all the players wanted it”.

"It is a hollow feeling when you play a game and a draw is the end of it, so it was well received,” he said.

"We all wanted it, but we really didn't know how to play it. Prior to me kicking the penalty the Parramatta halfback Michael Witt had two shots at field goal and I had two shots - but we both missed.

"If you go back and look at attempted field goals, very few go over. It is a low percentage play. But with a minute to go we made a break...and Matt Petersen was ruled off side.”

Walker said that, even as a coach today, he was in favour of golden point.

"I like getting a result at the end of a game,” he said.

"I know someone is always going to be disappointed. But at the end of a game when there is a draw both teams are disappointed.

"As a supporter, it is a pretty ordinary feeling walking away too when there is a draw.”

Walker wasn't overly nostalgic about being the first person to score in golden point, although he did have a wry parting comment.

"I might be a question on a XXXX bottle top one day,” he grinned.