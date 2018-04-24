FLASHBACK: 'Turkey quits The Great War'

Extract from the Queensland Times, November 4, 1918 - 7 days before The Great War ended.

THE year is 1918.

The war has been raging for more than three years and claimed millions of lives.

It was the Allies; Britain, France, Russia, Italy and the US versus the Central Powers; Germany, Austria-Hungary, the Ottoman Empire (Turkey) and Bulgaria.

In the spring of 1917, the US entered the war; widely regarded as a major turning point with US resources steering the war in favour of the Allies.

Through October 1918, Allied troops advanced quickly through a sequence of successful offensives, and threatened the last German line of retreat.

In the first week of November, Turkey surrendered and the British broke through German lines between the Schelde and the Sambre, taking 20,000 prisoners and 450 guns.

The German forces finally collapsed and agreed to an armistice.

Before Germany accepted defeat, it lost the support of Turkey which surrendered in the Armistice of Mudros on October 30.

The news reached Ipswich shortly afterwards and the below article appeared in the QT on November 4, 1918.

'TURKEY QUITS' (extract)

"Turkey has surrendered unconditionally" was the message which sped under sea and overland and reached Ipswich on Friday morning last.

It is good news because it is true news, and because it means another nail in the coffin of German militarism and of all stands for.

Deprived of its two supporters, Germany is now alone.

The deprivation is a severe one. For a long time past Germany had nearly all the world against her but at last she had two partners.

Now she has lost these partners, and nearly all the world is still against her.

Added to these misfortunes are the facts that she has been practically shorn of her military power and that tidings of her monarch's abdication is hourly expected.

There are none so poor as to do her reverence.

The inner story of her association with Turkey has not yet been written but it will be written, and it will be astonishing reading.

Even now enough is known to show that the story will abound with details of the vile intrigue colossal bribery and not a little coercion.

Germany played on Turkey's fear of Russia with masterly skill and for about four years held Turkey in the hollow of her hand.

It is probable that Turkey really thought that Germany would be the victor in the war and hoped that great territorial and other benefits would (flow) to her as the outcome of the alliance.

But, if so, the hope was a vain one. Even if Germany had conquered the share of spoils which Germany would have claimed (most likely taken without the formality of claiming) would have been so great that the part falling to the lot of Turkey would have been microscopical.

And there cannot be a shadow of a doubt that Austria would have received similar treatment."

What started World War I (known as The Great War)

THE world was a different place when World War I broke out.

The German states had only been united as one country since 1871.

The Austria-Hungarian empire ruled over large amounts of land in Europe covering the Slavic states and bordering with Russia, Italy and Germany.

Further east, the Ottoman empire controlled land in Europe, the middle east and Africa.

On June 28, 1914 the Archduke Franz Ferdinand, nephew of Emperor Franz Josef and heir to the Austro-Hungarian Empire was shot to death by a Serbian nationalist in Sarajevo, Bosnia.

The assassination is regarded as the beginning of the war.

On July 28, Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia.

Within a week, Russia, Belgium, France, Great Britain and Serbia had lined up against Austria-Hungary and Germany - World War I had begun.

Australia's involvement

By Australian War Memorial

Australia's involvement in the First World War began when Britain and Germany went to war on 4 August 1914, and both Prime Minister Joseph Cook and Opposition Leader Andrew Fisher, who were in the midst of an election campaign, pledged full support for Britain. The outbreak of war was greeted in Australia, as in many other places, with great enthusiasm.

The first significant Australian action of the war was the Australian Naval and Military Expeditionary Force's (ANMEF) landing on Rabaul on 11 September 1914. The ANMEF took possession of German New Guinea at Toma on 17 September 1914 and of the neighbouring islands of the Bismarck Archipelago in October 1914. On 9 November 1914 the Royal Australian Navy made a major contribution when HMAS Sydney destroyed the German raider SMS Emden.

On 25 April 1915 members of the Australian Imperial Force (AIF) landed on Gallipoli in Turkey with troops from New Zealand, Britain, and France. This began a campaign that ended with an evacuation of allied troops beginning in December 1915. The next year Australian forces fought campaigns on the Western Front and in the Middle East.

Throughout 1916 and 1917 losses on the Western Front were heavy and gains were small. In 1918 the Australians reached the peak of their fighting performance in the battle of Hamel on 4 July. From 8 August they then took part in a series of decisive advances until they were relieved in early October. Germany surrendered on 11 November.

The Middle East campaign began in 1916 with Australian troops taking part in the defence of the Suez Canal and the allied re-conquest of the Sinai Desert. In the following year Australian and other allied troops advanced into Palestine and captured Gaza and Jerusalem; by 1918 they had occupied Lebanon and Syria and on 30 October 1918 Turkey sued for peace.

For Australia, the First World War remains the costliest conflict in terms of deaths and casualties. From a population of fewer than five million, 416,809 men enlisted, of whom more than 60,000 were killed and 156,000 wounded, gassed, or taken prisoner.