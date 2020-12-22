Flashback: The cure-all hair tonic made with borax
A popular beauty product which was said to be used by every European princess promised to be the cure-all for lacklustre locks.
Sold in chemists and stores, Koko was advertised to cure dandruff, prevent greys and stop hair falling out while making it soft and glossy.
All with just one application.
Use the entire bottle and you could expect your previously boring straight hair to turn into long, luscious wavy locks.
“You will be surprised to find Koko the cleanest and pleasantest preparation for the hair you ever used,” a 1912 advertisement in the Daily Mercury read.
“Without oil, grease, dye or odor. Makes the hair wave delightfully.”
But when the British Medical Association looked into the product in the same year, it found the tonic was little more than water, alcohol, glycerine, borax and formaldehyde solution.
All of these ingredients are still used in beauty products today like shampoos, creams and toothpastes.
