FLASHBACK: Great Flood of 1893 that 'devastated' Ipswich

Old photograph of the 1893 Ipswich flood. View taken from Brisbane Street looking East.Photo: Picture Ipswich Contributed

THE Great Flood of 1893 devastated Ipswich.

It was the second major flood on record for the settlement and flood waters affected towns up and down the Queensland coast.

This week, a group of Ipswich kids watched the CBD disappear under flood waters again, as part of the Ipswich Library Digital Heritage Project.

The Great Flood was recreated after the group of about 25 kids spent a year rebuilding the Ipswich CBD as it was in 1893.

That experience gave them some insight into the terror many would have experienced during the actual disaster.

During the Great Flood, seven men were killed when the Eclipse Colliery at North Ipswich went underwater and the men were entombed.

The flooding lasted weeks between February 3, 1893 and February 21, when the waters finally subsided.

But the month-long flood was actually three separate floods caused by the deluge brought by cyclones impacting the coast.

The Bremer River reached 24.5m above its usual height, triggered by the downpour that dumped 500ml of rain across the south-east in just eight days.

The damage bill for the state's capital was £2 million. In both Ipswich and Brisbane entire houses were washed down the rivers and North Ipswich became an island, entirely cut off from the rest of the city.

In Brisbane, the Indooroopilly railway bridge was washed away and the north end of the Victoria Bridge was destroyed.

News from Ipswich tells 'Story of dire disaster'

(extracts) The Brisbane Courier, February 8, 1893

A PARTY, after a most venturesome and plucky trip, arrived in Brisbane yesterday morning; The party consisted of Mr. Kippen, part proprietor of the Queensland Times; Mr. Barker, foreman in that office; Mr. George Ferguson, a well-known engine driver in the Railway Department ; and an apprentice.

The story which they have to tell is one of dire disaster, and they say the tale of woe cannot be overstated.

"Ipswich," Mr Barker said, foreman at the Queensland Times, who recounted the story, "is in a terrible state."

The water was up to the balcony of the Palais Royal Hotel in Nicholas St, and the people had to take to the balcony in the North Australian Hotel in Vincent St. The water was up to the top floor of the railway station.

The bridge over the Bremer was covered,and, as there was a down-current, was in danger, but it was impossible to tell whether or not it was damaged. North Ipswich was like an island, and completely flooded out.

All the people took refuge in the state school and the high ground on which it stands. Two trains were stuck up at Ipswich to the west of the station, and could not move in either direction. So far no loss of life has been reported. The water had gone down 7ft. when we left, and was still going down.

Bundamba was under water and the houses regularly wrecked. This remark applies generally to what we saw the whole of the way down. At Bundamba the people took refuge on the hills behind the station on the Brisbane side. At Redbank, there was one train, and things were dreadful there.

The people were all camped on the hills and in the school, and they were short of provisions.

Goodna was under water - a complete wreck.

The railway station had toppled over, and the water was halfway up the roof of the Roman Catholic Church where the people took refuge in 1890. Sergeant Atkinson and party had been doing splendid service here, and Constable Keeley the same at Bundamba.

All the patients of the asylum were put in the women's wards on the hill ; no accident ; and all well, with plenty of provisions. From here provisions had been sent over to the train stuck up at Wolston (the Brisbane up train). We heard that two of the coal mines had been flooded at Bundamba.