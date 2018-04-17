FLASHBACK: From Colour Carnival to Ipswich Festival

THE IPSWICH Festival has been known by many names but the event has always been a celebration of the city.

In the 1960s the annual event was called the Colour City Carnival and attracted plenty of participants in extravagant floats.

After 1975 it became the Limelight Festival, then was renamed the Ipswich Heritage Fun-Fest.

Ipswich Colour Festival Country Style Bakery float, on Brisbane Street, Ipswich 1979. Picture Ipswich

Principal organiser Ipswich Events chairman Paul Casos remembers being asked to participate in the Ipswich Colour City Carnival when he was just a kid at Ipswich Grammar School.

He said the modern version of the Ipswich Festival was born 17-years ago and redesigned to broaden its base and appeal.

"When the Ipswich Festival first started it was a traditional event,” Mr Casos said.

MEMORIES: Ipswich Little Theatre Float in the 1973 'Colour Festival'. Picture Ipswich

"It was basically a side show with some entertainment but we've transformed that over the years to embrace the arts.”

The Ipswich Festival grows bigger and better every year; Mr Casos said that's because people, businesses and organisations want to be part of the celebration, and organisers are happy to welcome them.

"A few years ago the National Veteran Car Club organised a street parade and it was so successful we organised Honk and incorporated it into the Ipswich Festival,” Mr Casos said.