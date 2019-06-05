FLASHBACK: 5 times Ipswich was under siege
AFTER last night's shock massacre in Darwin here are five times Ipswich has been threatened with weapons, forcing massive tactical responses.
1. NEIGHBOURS EVACUATED IN SILKSTONE SIEGE
POLICE cordoned of a public safety preservation act declaration for Silkstone after a man barricaded himself in his home last September.
2. COP KILLER GOES DOWN FIRING AFTER NEGOTIATIONS FAIL
"COP killer" Rick Maddison was well-known to police in the Lockyer Valley area where he racked up a long history of offending and animosity towards authorities.
3. 13 HOUR WOODEND SIEGE ENDS IN ARREST
POLICE negotiators attempted to coax an armed, injured man from his Woodend home after authorities were called to the street following a disturbance.
4. MAN POURS FUEL OVER ARMS IN TENSE NINE-HOUR STANDOFF
A MAN allegedly doused himself in petrol and taunted police with a cigarette lighter in Brassall following a domestic disturbance.
5. HEAVILY ARMED COPS CONVERGE ON REDBANK PLAINS SIEGE
A GUNMAN has surrendered after a siege which saw heavily armed special emergency response team members converge on Redbank Plains.