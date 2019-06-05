Menu
A man, 40, was taken away by police and paramedics after a tense stand-off which lasted almost 13 hours.
Crime

FLASHBACK: 5 times Ipswich was under siege

Navarone Farrell
by
5th Jun 2019 11:00 AM

AFTER last night's shock massacre in Darwin here are five times Ipswich has been threatened with weapons, forcing massive tactical responses.

1. NEIGHBOURS EVACUATED IN SILKSTONE SIEGE

Police are at a siege on Glebe Rd, Silkstone. Photo: Cordell Richardson
POLICE cordoned of a public safety preservation act declaration for Silkstone after a man barricaded himself in his home last September.

Read more...

2. COP KILLER GOES DOWN FIRING AFTER NEGOTIATIONS FAIL

Rick Maddison shot and killed Toowoomba police officer Brett Forte.
"COP killer" Rick Maddison was well-known to police in the Lockyer Valley area where he racked up a long history of offending and animosity towards authorities.

Read more...

3. 13 HOUR WOODEND SIEGE ENDS IN ARREST

Woodend siege continues more than 12 hours on.
POLICE negotiators attempted to coax an armed, injured man from his Woodend home after authorities were called to the street following a disturbance.

Read more...

4. MAN POURS FUEL OVER ARMS IN TENSE NINE-HOUR STANDOFF

An emergent situation was declared when a man locked himself inside a caravan at a property on Galway Crescent in Brassall on Wednesday morning.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
A MAN allegedly doused himself in petrol and taunted police with a cigarette lighter in Brassall following a domestic disturbance.

Read more...

5. HEAVILY ARMED COPS CONVERGE ON REDBANK PLAINS SIEGE 

 

SERT police officers on scene.
A GUNMAN has surrendered after a siege which saw heavily armed special emergency response team members converge on Redbank Plains.

Read more...

