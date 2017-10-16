Flash flooding, more rain impacting traffic conditions

DAYS of significant rainfall has with the potential for more today and later in the week have the region's roads at risk of flash flooding.

More than 40mm of rain was dumped on the city since 9am on Friday, with showers more showers on the radar today.

Temperatures will struggle to break past 20 degrees today heating up to 27 degrees by the weekend.

Coominya Connection Rd at Mount Tarampa is impacted by flash flooding while drivers are encouraged to be cautious across all roads in their Monday morning commute.

Two cars have already crashed on Coominya Connection Rd this morning with firies only clearing the scene shortly after 6am.

The crash happened at 5.30am and both drivers were able to escape uninjured.

Warming up in the southeast as a trough moves in from the west. Showers & storms continue over E QLD and NE NSW. https://t.co/73V4tdSe7u pic.twitter.com/IPNwp5VZOh — BOM Australia (@BOM_au) October 15, 2017