PHOTOS: Flash flooding as heavy rain hits Ipswich

Andrew Korner Journalist Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about... Full Profile Login to follow

FLASH flooding was reported in Goodna today as Ipswich enjoyed another rainy day.

Councillor Paul Tully posted photos taken by Shane Barnes of Sequest, showing parts of Smiths Rd and Albert St under water earlier this afternoon.

According to data published on the Bureau of Meteorology website, Goodna has recorded about 100mm of rain since Monday, which despite the inconvenience is a welcome break from an extended dry spell.

Healthy rainfall figures have been recorded across Ipswich this week.

Wivenhoe and Somerset dams have both recorded more than 25mm since Monday, with the overall catchment seeing a good dumping which should translate into some in-flow into the dams over the coming days.

Parts of the Scenic Rim have also received good rain, with some minor flooding reported in Teviot Brook, which flows into Wyaralong Dam.