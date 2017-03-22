PHOTOS: Flash flooding as heavy rain hits Ipswich

FLASH flooding was reported in Goodna today as Ipswich enjoyed another rainy day.
Councillor Paul Tully posted photos taken by Shane Barnes of Sequest, showing parts of Smiths Rd and Albert St under water earlier this afternoon.
According to data published on the Bureau of Meteorology website, Goodna has recorded about 100mm of rain since Monday, which despite the inconvenience is a welcome break from an extended dry spell.
Healthy rainfall figures have been recorded across Ipswich this week.
Wivenhoe and Somerset dams have both recorded more than 25mm since Monday, with the overall catchment seeing a good dumping which should translate into some in-flow into the dams over the coming days.
Parts of the Scenic Rim have also received good rain, with some minor flooding reported in Teviot Brook, which flows into Wyaralong Dam.