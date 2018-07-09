Flags fly high at NAIDOC event

Superintendent Brian Huxley, Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard, Aunty Ruth Moffatt, Member for Blair Shayne Newmann and Aunty Lilly Davidson.

Superintendent Brian Huxley, Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard, Aunty Ruth Moffatt, Member for Blair Shayne Newmann and Aunty Lilly Davidson. Carly Morrissey

A FLAG raising ceremony to mark the start of NAIDOC week was held at the Yamanto police station today.

Superintendent Brian Huxley said the ceremony was a celebration of cultures.

"The theme (Because of Her We Can) acknowledges the women who played and continue to play active roles in the community at all levels," he said.

The flag raising ceremony at Yamanto Police Station. Carly Morrissey

Chantal Nagas, community engagement officer at Bundamba and Redbank Plains high schools, raised he Torres Strait Islander Flag, the second time she's had the honour.

"I hope to inspire younger females, we can do anything," she said.

Aunty Ruth Moffatt made a speech during the ceremony.

She has played a major role in shaping future generations of Aboriginal women and said she forgave the government for what happened to her.

Flag raisers Police Liaison officer Michael Bong, Charmaine Davis, Acting Inspector Liz Burns-Hutchison, Chantal Nagas and Police Liaison officer Glenn Guivarva with Superintendent Brian Huxley (third from right). Carly Morrissey

Aunty Ruth said she was taken at age five to live at Purga and then sent to Cherbourg.

"I had a hard life. I scrubbed floors every morning and was there until I was married."

After getting married she became a teacher aide and also taught Sunday School.

She said this year's theme was "really good".