Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Young caucasian in white shirt and green jeans holding her white smart phone and typing or browsing thru the apps. Image is taken with Nikon D800 and 24-70/2.8 lens from close distance, shallow depth of field, focus on smart phone. Smart phone is not recognizable.
Young caucasian in white shirt and green jeans holding her white smart phone and typing or browsing thru the apps. Image is taken with Nikon D800 and 24-70/2.8 lens from close distance, shallow depth of field, focus on smart phone. Smart phone is not recognizable.
Crime

‘F**king dog’: Abusive texts sent to runaway child’s carer

Carlie Walker
23rd Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREATENING the person who was caring for her runaway child landed a mum before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The woman pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

The court heard the woman sent a series of text messages to the victim in April.

In the messages, she called the victim a "f**king dog" and warned them "you've f**ked with me for the last time".

When police spoke to her about her behaviour, the woman made concerning comments about killing other people and suicide, the court was told.

When she was taken in custody, the woman lashed out and kicked an officer in the leg, the court heard.

The woman was the mother of two teenage children, the court was told.

She accepted the content of messages, but the emotion of the situation, along with mental health difficulties and significant stress at the time, had overcome her, the court heard.

The woman was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

If you need support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fcpolice fraser coast maryborough runaway
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock resignation at Ipswich council kept quiet for days

        Premium Content Shock resignation at Ipswich council kept quiet for days

        Council News A leading figure at the trouble-plagued Ipswich council has quit just five months into her role, with the council keeping the resignation quiet for a week.

        FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards

        Education Record number of Queensland teachers nominated for TEACHX awards

        • 23rd Sep 2020 5:20 AM
        Temperature checks, masks vital for flying in COVID times

        Premium Content Temperature checks, masks vital for flying in COVID times

        Health More important than a vaccine when it comes to flying again

        • 23rd Sep 2020 5:12 AM
        Four cops struggle to handcuff man in late night spat

        Premium Content Four cops struggle to handcuff man in late night spat

        News A Goodna man said he ‘wasn’t thinking correctly’ when he attempted to scale a...

        • 23rd Sep 2020 5:00 AM