‘F**king amazing dude’: Mum’s shock after finding son dead

Detectives investigating the death of a man on Brisbane's northside, after his mother made the shocking discovery before alerting triple-0.

Daniel Suliman, 37, was a newly married father who had lived in a Stafford apartment complex for about three years.

He was found laying unresponsive by his mother at the Collier St unit last Wednesday, April 20.

Mr Suliman was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he died around midday Tuesday.

The apartment complex in which Daniel Suliman was found dead. Picture: Lachie Millard.

It was yesterday unclear how Mr Suliman died, however police are treating his death as suspicious.

A police Investigation Centre was set up in the moments after Mr Suliman's mother spotted her son lying on the ground, having made the tragic discovery through a back window at the home.

There were no signs of any police activity yesterday but neighbours said they had been canvassed by investigators in the past week.

According to one neighbour who did not want to be named, Mr Suliman had a young son and was only recently married.

His family spoke to the media yesterday including his wife, Rose Shamal, who will now be forced to raise the couple's three-year-old son on her own.

"We need his soul rest in peace," Ms Shamal told 9 News.

"We're going to love him and miss him."

Police are treating the death as suspicious. Picture: Lachie Millard.

His neighbour said he had known Mr Suliman for three years since he moved into the unit next to his and they had spent most days together.

"From a mate and a neighbour, he was just a great guy," he said.

"He was a f---ing amazing dude, everyone here loved him …. he wanted his son to grow up to play rugby league."

The man said Mr Suliman had planned to move away from the complex in the coming months.

Other neighbours told The Courier-Mail they hadn't heard or seen anything suspicious in the days leading up to Mr Suliman's death.

Detectives were earlier this week at the unit complex speaking with neighbours as they work to determine what Mr Suliman's movements were prior to April 20.

If you can help, contact Policelink on 131444.

Originally published as 'F**king amazing dude': Mum's shock after finding son dead