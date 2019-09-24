Fix up that aching body at first-class massage centre

READY AND WAITING: The Body Technique team at the Roderick St premises.

MUSCULAR pain sufferers know the place to head to help alleviate stiffness, poor posture, weakness and stress-related muscular issues.

Local business Body Techniques will have served the city for 16 years in December. It opened its doors in 2003 to offer remedial massage.

Body Techniques director Tomas Hamilton is a trained remedial massage therapist and weight loss consultant. Beauty treatment therapies are also available.

"It is so rewarding each day to see people reach their goals and be relieved of pain,” Mr Hamilton said.

The new, easy-to-book online service is available via the website. Clients can identify their therapist or consultant and make a booking.

"This is great because people will often wake up in pain or get home from work in pain and they don't have to wait until the morning to make an appointment. A lot of our clients now use this system,” he said.

"We offer remedial massage; the word remedial is about fixing. We help loosen the tight muscles. We don't typically use other devices or lasers; it is hands-on. We have a variety of techniques available to us for loosening those muscles.”

The team includes Tomas Hamilton, Nicole Doolan, Liz Lindgren and Vidhi Shah. Ms Shah is a physiotherapist and is studying a masters in sports science.

"It is great to get treatment under way when the issue arises. People will usually feel a level of relief after a visit, but it is often two or three days later they really feel good. It will always take several visits to get the best level of treatment,” Mr Hamilton said.

The Natural Way program is available for clients keen to use its weight loss service.

"We have seen fantastic success since we started this service in 2004. We have seen some people lose as much as 60kg; usually people will have 10-15kg weight loss.”

Mr Hamilton dismissed the idea of using a diet for weight loss. He says the best idea is to stick to an eating plan to consume healthy food.

The program aims to establish good eating habits so weight loss and health are maintained.

"We offer male and female waxing, body wrapping which is a detox, and a skin-tightening process,” Mr Hamilton said.

"We also do nose, brows, underarm and facial waxing. Plus there is facial massage.”

Body Techniques was first established in Brisbane St, in Ipswich, near the Limestone Medical clinic. Following the move of Physio Active, Body Techniques is now located on the ground floor of the heritage building, 8 Roderick St, Ipswich.

"It is a great location and there is ample off-street parking,” Mr Hamilton said.

"The 2011 flood had a big impact on us as disposable money was tightened. Many local businesses did it tough. We are going well and pleased to be able to offer the range of services we have,” he said.

Body Techniques is at www.bodytechniques.com.au or phone on 32816266. Early and late appointments are available each weekday.