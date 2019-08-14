Menu
The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

GOOD TIMES: Jen Jendra, Lucy Reed, Lorie Kasper, Mark Kasper with Shannon and Darren Jendra enjoyed themselves at the Esk Races on Saturday. The weekend meet was the Esk Racing Club's biggest since 2009.

This is me, my mum Dr Joan Henderson and my younger sister. Mum retired as a well respected GP a few years ago. She is the most loving, generous and supportive mother. Her strength, resilience and kindness is an inspiration. We love you mum. Happy Mother's Day!

This beautiful gum tree at Chuwar.

Denna McDonald, Marian Holzberger, Lisa Morar and Simone Folenaar.

Redbank State School Reunion.

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

Muddy scenes at CMC Rocks on Sunday.Photo: Cas Garvey

Betty and Barney love their morning lolly from the car window.

Finn and Max Ostrofski with Ryan, Fletcher and Amelia Zielke.

Rudy, Ralph and Toby.

Storm, she's the prettiest thing.

Property destroyed at Chauvel Road, Tabulam.

Mini dachshunds Cookie and George.

Five occupants of a vehicle that rolled on the Bruce Highway were hospitalised on Saturday morning.

CRASH: An aircraft with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera. The pilot was taken to hospital.

News

FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to fire

14th Aug 2019 12:00 AM

IT HAS been five years since fire destroyed the heart of Nimbin.

In the early hours of August 14, 2014 emergency crews raced to the main street after reports of a fire.

When they got there, they were met with an inferno, fire having already taken hold in the Rainbow Cafe and spread to other timber structures in Cullen Street.

Crews battled for hours to save the town, but as morning broke, the heartbreaking reality was unveiled - the Rainbow Cafe, Nimbin Museum, Tribal Magic and BringaBong were reduced to rubble.

But the community rallied, and in the five years that have passed, various plans to rebuild have been floated, proving while the heart was destroyed that day, Nimbin's soul well-and-truly survived.

 

