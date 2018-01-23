Five year old left on school bus: furious mum

Five-year-old Alyssa Jayde Langdon had quite the adventure on her first day of school.

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl was found 'petrified', banging on the doors of a school bus, almost five hours after she she should have returned home from her first day back at school.

Bobbie Langdon contacted authorities yesterday afternoon when her daughter Alyssa Jayde New did not get off the bus from Jimboomba State School, south of Brisbane, the ABC reports.

Police set up patrols of the Jimboomba and Yarrabilba areas and locals joined the search for the year one student.

Ms Langdon said her daughter was finally found about 7:30pm at the school bus depot at Logan.

"Alyssa was located petrified and crying banging on the school bus doors to get out," she wrote on Facebook.

"For five long hours she slept her heat [sic] away.

"After five hours of a very terrify [sic] wait my daughter Alyssa Jayde New, five years old from Yarrabilba went missing and never returned home from the school but was finally returned home not crying to a very emotion [sic] happy mother."

Ms Langdon said Alyssa would not return to the school.

"Logan coaches will be hearing from my family lawyer."

The upset mum said she would be taking her daughter to theme parks to help her overcome her ordeal.

"Please parents time is precious, every parent in the country please hug (and kiss) your beautiful children tonight and appreciate everything. Thank you Jimboomba and Beaudesert police, And Family's on the Yarrabilba Facebook page."

What a relief. Police surround the girl found on a school bus.

A spokesman for Logan Coaches confirmed the matter was being investigated but refused to elaborate further.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was asked about the incident on ABC radio Tuesday morning.

"I think it would have been a horrific few hours, not knowing what had happened to their daughter," the Premier told 612 ABC.

"Thankfully she has been found safe.

"I think this is a wake up call to the bus companies to ensure that they do check their buses.

"But also too, we need to make sure that young students are familiar with their bus routes as well.

"I hope that bus company will do a review about that happened, and ensure that it definitely doesn't happen again."

The Premier said that drivers should actually go and check their bus at the end of the route.