Five trolleys of donations for women fleeing violence

Two Butchers owners Ken Kearney and Steve McMeniman with Marissa Botes and some of the food donations they collected for women experiencing domestic violence. In total five trolleys full were collected

Two Butchers owners Ken Kearney and Steve McMeniman with Marissa Botes and some of the food donations they collected for women experiencing domestic violence. In total five trolleys full were collected Carly Morrissey

A RECENT food drive to support women fleeing domestic and family violence this Christmas was a huge success.

Woman empowering Woman co-founder Marissa Botes teamed up with Two Butchers and the Springfield Mo Men to run the food drive two weekends ago and help raise awareness for White Ribbon Day.

Ms Botes who has experienced domestic violence said she understood just how much a hamper would help those women and children fleeing domestic violence this Christmas.

"I have been in a position where I didn't have food, for my daughter or myself,” she said.

Five shopping trolleys full of non-perishable food items, toiletries and even Christmas presents were dropped off at Two Butchers at Orion Springfield Central and on Monday taken to Micah Projects which will distribute them to domestic violence sufferers.

Two Butchers co-owner Steve McMeniman said the business was proud to support White Ribbon Day.

"It's a silent killer here in Australia and throughout the world both emotionally and physically,” Mr McMeniman said.

Ms Botes said she was overwhelmed with the support.

"It's been a massive success. We live in an amazing community and I would like to thank everyone.”

The Domestic Violence Action Centre say more and more women are requesting help with domestic and family violence through the centre.

Ipswich Service Manager Dawn Osborne said numbers were "constantly increasing”.

"We're not sure if that's because we're highlighted more in the media or there's more funding for services,” Ms Osborne said.

Ms Osborne, who has been with DVAC for four years, said in the past year she's also noticed an increase in high risk and complex cases.

A new high risk team started at the Ipswich centre in February to help keep families safe.

The integrated response team responds to very high risk cases where death or injury is imminent.

DVAC works towards the abolition of all forms of violence against women and children through services in Ipswich, Springfield, Toowoomba including the Darling Downs, Somerset, Kilcoy, Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim area.

Phone the Ipswich line on 3816 3000.