Five things you’re missing if you’re not with us online

WITH the turbulent state of the world, there's no more pressing time to stay informed… thanks largely to a certain Donald Trump and his fake news saga of 2018.

When it comes to staying up to date, you need to turn to a voice you can trust.

News Corp Australia is the country's most influential media organisation, with more than 150 beloved household brands across news, sport and lifestyle. Beyond the borders, we're part of the global News Corp family, and enjoy dynamic connections with innovative companies including realestate.com.au, Unruly and Storyful.

Storytelling is in our DNA.

Want the latest ahead of the federal election? Sign up online for all the election news.

And while we love our loyal print readers who are helping to defy the myth that print is a dying medium, we want to make sure you're not missing out on any of the perks that only a digital subscription can offer.

Our website isn't just a mirror of our print product - being a live beast, there are a myriad of things that the digital platform can offer that you won't find in a newspaper. That's why it pays to keep your finger in both pies. A one-two punch to staying informed, if you will.

Here are five things you're missing out on if you're not online with us:

1. Breaking news

Gone are the days of next-day coverage. With our online platform, we can break news as it happens. With rolling coverage of natural disasters and major events, our journalists report live from the scenes of the crime, crashes and the courtroom, dishing up the news in real time, as it happens.

2. All the action

Whether you're eager to see how the North Queensland Cowboys will perform without Johnathan Thurston at the helm, or if you prefer your footballs of the Sherrin variety, our team of sports reporters will bring you all the action direct from the sidelines each week.

GI hugs his mother after announcing his retirement. Image: Brett Costello

3. News delivered to your inbox

When breaking news hits, you'll receive a news alert in your inbox. Add to this a subscriber-only look at the following day's front page, so that you're always ahead of the curve.

4. Interactives and galleries

Digital is pretty unique in what it can allow in terms of interactive maps, quizzes, photo galleries, polls etc are concerned. Don't miss out on all the fun stuff.

5. A trusted voice

Considering the current state of the political climate, your decision in the polling booth has never been more significant. Our political reporters will keep you informed in the lead up to the Federal election in May. That's why it's inherently important to subscribe before you decide.

Labor and the Coalition are neck-and-neck on primary votes in the latest Newspoll but the Opposition is ahead on a two-party preferred basis. Picture: Kym Smith

Don't miss a minute of the federal election. Subscribe to our online coverage for $5 per month for the first three months for the weekend newspaper home delivery plus 24/7 digital access (Min cost $5).

And there's stacks of value on top of this ripper deal. Head to our subscription page or phone 1300 361 604 for more information. Conditions apply. Home delivery not available in all areas.

