Five things to this weekend

THANK-YOU: Denmans Party Hire is having a farewell event for the current owners to say goodbye.

1. Marburg Show Ball

MARBURG SHOW BALL

TONIGHT 6PM-MIDNIGHT

BE AT Marburg Show Hall tonight for the annual show ball and crowning of the Show Queen and Miss Marburg Show, as well as the selection of the Marburg Show Society's Rural Ambassador. Enjoy a night of music and dance, as well as the traditional Marburg supper.

2. Towers of Tomorrow

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

BE INSPIRED by Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks, an exhibition where architecture meets creative play. Twelve iconic mega- towers from Australian and Asian cities have been astonishingly replicated at 1:200 scale using only Lego bricks.

3. DENMANS PARTY

DENMANS PARTY HIRE

SATURDAY, 10AM

DENMAN'S Party Hire at Booval will turn over a new balloon as new owners Richard and Alison Drew take over the iconic business. Celebrate with retiring past owner Roy Hellyer.

4. Orpheus Chorale Celebrity Concert

St Mary's Church

SUNDAY 1.30PM

CELEBRATE as the Orpheus Chorale debuts its latest addition, the Ipswich Orpheus Orchestra.

The orchestra, under the baton of well-known local musician Greg Wilson, will perform works that are sure to appeal to all music lovers.

5. Queen of the Night

STUDIO 188

TONIGHT, 8PM

BETHAN Ellsmore is a curious urban fantasist who insists that you can sing Mozart, The Strokes, Weill and Sia in the same soiree. Join her in a seductive and slightly silly cabaret.