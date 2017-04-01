Five things to this weekend

1. Marburg Show Ball
MARBURG SHOW BALL
TONIGHT 6PM-MIDNIGHT
BE AT Marburg Show Hall tonight for the annual show ball and crowning of the Show Queen and Miss Marburg Show, as well as the selection of the Marburg Show Society's Rural Ambassador. Enjoy a night of music and dance, as well as the traditional Marburg supper.
2. Towers of Tomorrow
IPSWICH ART GALLERY
DAILY FROM 10AM
BE INSPIRED by Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks, an exhibition where architecture meets creative play. Twelve iconic mega- towers from Australian and Asian cities have been astonishingly replicated at 1:200 scale using only Lego bricks.
3. DENMANS PARTY
DENMANS PARTY HIRE
SATURDAY, 10AM
DENMAN'S Party Hire at Booval will turn over a new balloon as new owners Richard and Alison Drew take over the iconic business. Celebrate with retiring past owner Roy Hellyer.
4. Orpheus Chorale Celebrity Concert
St Mary's Church
SUNDAY 1.30PM
CELEBRATE as the Orpheus Chorale debuts its latest addition, the Ipswich Orpheus Orchestra.
The orchestra, under the baton of well-known local musician Greg Wilson, will perform works that are sure to appeal to all music lovers.
5. Queen of the Night
STUDIO 188
TONIGHT, 8PM
BETHAN Ellsmore is a curious urban fantasist who insists that you can sing Mozart, The Strokes, Weill and Sia in the same soiree. Join her in a seductive and slightly silly cabaret.