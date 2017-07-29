Five things to do this weekend

GLORIOUS: Cirque Africa is a vibrant and highly entertaining blockbuster production that will transport you to Africa.

Busby Marou's first Ipswich show

Tonight, from 8pm, at the Racehorse Hotel, Brisbane Rd Booval

CHART-TOPPING accoustic duo from Rockhampton Busby Marou will play in Ipswich for the first time, in what promises to be a high-energy show. Talented Byron Bay solo artist Garrett Kato will play the support act for the gig. Doors open from 8pm.

Garden remedies for you to make at home

Saturday, July 29 from 11am-12pm at the Trevallan Lifestyle Centre, 77 Fernvale Rd, Brassall.

GARDENING guru Clair Bickle will be on hand to show you a wide range of tips on how you can make your own affordable garden remedies to stop diseases. Cost is $15 with $5 cash back on any purchases on the day. Places are limited. Phone 3201 8630 or email trevallan@trevallan.com for more information.

CMATS car meets and eats

Saturday, July 29 from 6-9pm at Town Square Redbank Plains.

ARE you a car enthusiast who loves all types of vehicles and motors? If so, head on down to Town Square at Redbank Plains to have a look at a wide range of classic and modern cars which will be on display. This event will be held on the last Saturday of every month.

Cirque Africa

Wednesday, August 2 from 7.30pm at George Hogg Auditorium, corner of Limestone and Nicholas Sts, Ipswich.

AN AFRICAN cultural experience, Cirque Africa is a vibrant and highly entertaining blockbuster production that will transport you to Africa. Performance duration is two hours including a 20 minute interval. Log on to www.discoveripswich.com. au/event/cirque-africa to book your tickets.

Dracula by Bram Stoker

Saturday, August 5 from 7.30pm at George Hogg Auditorium, corner of Limestone and Nicholas Sts, Ipswich.

FOR a fun and spooky night out, don't miss your chance to see this thrilling story on stage. The show runs for 100 minutes with no interval, and is suitable for people aged 15 and over. Log on to www.discoveripswich. com.au/event/dracula-by- bram-stoker/.