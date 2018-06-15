Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matthew Angelino will be staring in
Matthew Angelino will be staring in "Strawberry Fields" at Studio 188. Cordell Richardson
Entertainment

Five things to do this weekend

15th Jun 2018 3:41 PM

Learn for life - domestic bliss

  • Today 10-11.30am at the Barry Jones Auditorium, Ipswich Central Library

DO YOU dream of de-cluttering your home? Join Little Miss Organised to learn how you can turn your domestic bliss into a reality. This is a free event.

Strawberry Fields

  • Today 7.30-8.40pm at Studio 188, 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich

THIS show is the ultimate John Lennon tribute, that features original interviews with managers, friends, colleagues and news footage.

Fans will be transported from his birth in England through to the tragic night he was killed. Acclaimed vocalist Matthew Angelino brings to life the hits of Lennon live on stage.

Girl Guides World's Greatest Shave and come and try day

  • Tomorrow 10am-2pm at Queens Park, Ipswich

THIS special fundraising event for the Leukaemia Foundation will give you the opportunity to do something good for charity, while also finding out more about the local Girl Guides.

There will be people shaving and colouring their hair, as well as guiding activities such as challenges, yard games, craft activities and outdoor cooking.

Coominya Markets

  • Tomorrow 1-5pm at the Coominya Public Hall

THERE will be plenty of bargains to be found at the Coominya Markets.

Stall holders are welcome.

Phone Lloyd Hall on 0488169162 for more information.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time

  • On now until June 24 at QPAC, Melbourne Street, South Brisbane

THE National Theatre of Great Britain's acclaimed production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is the winner of five Tony Awards and seven Olivier Awards, including Best Play, Best Director and Best Design.

Tickets are $99 each.

Log onto curiousincident.com.au/tickets/.

Moods Music by Ipswich Orpheus Chorale

  • Tomorrow 1.30pm at Ipswich City Uniting Church

Emjoy and afternoon of expressive choral singing featuring the Ipswich Orpheus Chorale, the Young Orpheus Singers and award winning individual vocalists.

Tickets available at the door for $20 (adults), $15 (concession) and $10 (Under 12s)

things to do in ipswich what's on in ipswich
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    Massive Aussie flu spike divides doctors

    premium_icon Massive Aussie flu spike divides doctors

    Health AS we head into peak flu season there has already been a 256 per cent jump in the number of confirmed cases of influenza in Australia, which has doctors divided.

    • 15th Jun 2018 5:30 PM
    $4K fine for cache of semi-automatics, bullets and silencers

    premium_icon $4K fine for cache of semi-automatics, bullets and silencers

    Crime The weapons were seized in a raid on New Year's Eve

    • 15th Jun 2018 5:15 PM
    'Don't eat the fish': PFAS found in Ipswich waterways

    'Don't eat the fish': PFAS found in Ipswich waterways

    News PFAS investigation reveals Ipswich waterways impacted

    Rise in craft beer fuelling home brew business

    premium_icon Rise in craft beer fuelling home brew business

    News Why this man's shop keeps expanding

    • 15th Jun 2018 5:10 PM

    Local Partners