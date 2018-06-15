Five things to do this weekend

Matthew Angelino will be staring in "Strawberry Fields" at Studio 188.

Matthew Angelino will be staring in "Strawberry Fields" at Studio 188. Cordell Richardson

Learn for life - domestic bliss

Today 10-11.30am at the Barry Jones Auditorium, Ipswich Central Library

DO YOU dream of de-cluttering your home? Join Little Miss Organised to learn how you can turn your domestic bliss into a reality. This is a free event.

Strawberry Fields

Today 7.30-8.40pm at Studio 188, 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich

THIS show is the ultimate John Lennon tribute, that features original interviews with managers, friends, colleagues and news footage.

Fans will be transported from his birth in England through to the tragic night he was killed. Acclaimed vocalist Matthew Angelino brings to life the hits of Lennon live on stage.

Girl Guides World's Greatest Shave and come and try day

Tomorrow 10am-2pm at Queens Park, Ipswich

THIS special fundraising event for the Leukaemia Foundation will give you the opportunity to do something good for charity, while also finding out more about the local Girl Guides.

There will be people shaving and colouring their hair, as well as guiding activities such as challenges, yard games, craft activities and outdoor cooking.

Coominya Markets

Tomorrow 1-5pm at the Coominya Public Hall

THERE will be plenty of bargains to be found at the Coominya Markets.

Stall holders are welcome.

Phone Lloyd Hall on 0488169162 for more information.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time

On now until June 24 at QPAC, Melbourne Street, South Brisbane

THE National Theatre of Great Britain's acclaimed production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is the winner of five Tony Awards and seven Olivier Awards, including Best Play, Best Director and Best Design.

Tickets are $99 each.

Log onto curiousincident.com.au/tickets/.

Moods Music by Ipswich Orpheus Chorale

Tomorrow 1.30pm at Ipswich City Uniting Church

Emjoy and afternoon of expressive choral singing featuring the Ipswich Orpheus Chorale, the Young Orpheus Singers and award winning individual vocalists.

Tickets available at the door for $20 (adults), $15 (concession) and $10 (Under 12s)