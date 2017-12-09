Five things to do this weekend

Andrew Sivijs Operations Manager at the Ipswich Rail Museum will be running a steam train, the Christmas Express.

Pyrography playground

Saturday, December 9 from 9am-12pm at the Ipswich Central Library courtyard.

HEAD down to the library and create pieces of art with the Ipswich Woodcrafters Club. This event is suitable for people aged 18 and over. Phone the library on 3810 6815 for more information.

Ivory's Rock Christmas Fair

Saturday, December 9 from 2-7.30pm at Ivory's Rock, 310 Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing.

IVORY'S Rock in Peak Crossing will be brought to life with holiday cheer when the community comes together to celebrate their Christmas Fair. Big Show Queensland has supplied some carnival rides for guests to enjoy, including a merry go round, ferris wheel and a rock wall. There will also be a double waterslide, a professional archery demonstration and a chance for kids to have a go, market stalls with lots of great gift options, pony rides for kids, face painting, craft stations and more. The big man in red will also be making a special appearance when he arrives on the Flinders Peak Rural Fire Brigade truck with bells and whistles blaring. The event will conclude with a fireworks display.

QCWA Ipswich Branch open day

Sunday, December 10 from 11am-3pm at the QCWA Branch hall, 84 Limestone St, Ipswich.

MEET the ladies from the Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA) and join a guided tour of their hall, which is a State Heritage Listed building. There will also be light refreshments on the day at a cost of $5 per plate with tea, coffee or juice. Phone Dale Carss on 3818 6530.

The Ipswich Toy Run

Sunday, December 10 from 8am-3pm at Brassall Shopping Centre.

HELP the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal and the Ulysses Club Arthritis Research Fund provide much-needed toys for kids in need. Be part of the festivities by participating in the ride, donating a toy or coming out to see Santa and the biks on parade as they pass by. The festivities start at Brassall Shopping Centre, 68 Hunter Street, Brassall. Registration is from 8am. The Ride leaves at 10:30am and traverses the streets of Ipswich and finishes at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

Museum Twilight Markets

Friday, December 15 from 5-9pm at The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich.

HANDMADE markets, food trucks, live entertainment and more await you at the twilight markets.