Five things to do this weekend

Christmas in the Country Art and Craft Show.

Saturday, November 4, a Gatton Shire Hall, North St, Gatton.

BROWSE more than 80 stalls featuring home made goodies, Christmas gifts, jewellery, scrapbooking supplies, quilts, patchwork, fresh produce and more.

A cafe will also be open.

Phone Peace Lutheran Primary School Gatton on 5462 0700.

Brisbane Valley rail trail bird watching walk

Meet at Borallon Station Rd, Pine Mountain on Saturday, November 4 from 5.25-9am.

ENJOY a relaxed morning of bird watching.

The walk will begin at 5.45am and head south along the trail for about 2km before returning.

The journey will be 4km all up.

People are asked to wear sturdy enclosed walking or hiking shoes and bring a hat, sunscreen and water.

Phone Tanya on 0484 766 095 or email tanya@bvrt.org.au.

Meet author Mary-Rose MacColl

Saturday, November 4 from 10-11am at the Barry Jones Auditorium at the Ipswich Central Library.

MARY-ROSE MacColl is an Australian author of five novels, a non-fiction book, short stories, feature journalism and essays.

Join Mary-Rose as she shares the story behind her newly published book, For A Girl, an emotional memoir that is already making waves. It is free to attend.

Phone the library on 3810 6815.

Digital sketch - Creative drawing with tablets

Saturday, November 4, from 9.30-11.30am at the Redbank Plains Library and from 10am-noon at Ipswich Central Library on Tuesday, November 9.

THIS single session course will teach you how you can draw digitally using a stylus and a tablet.

Create works of art without the mess of watercolours, acrylics or oil paints.

Dogs on patrol

Sunday, November 5 from 9am-noon at David W Coultas off leash dog park, Raceview.

MEET local police and Neighbhourhood Watch members who will cook up a sausage sizzle and have a few dog-related displays and treats.

You can collect a free dog tag and have it engraved. Phone Ipswich District Crime Prevention Unit on 3817 1351.