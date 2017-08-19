Five things to do this weekend

FINE FOOD: Brookwater Golf and Country Club will host Grazing on the Green this weekend.

Ipswich road

safety expo

Saturday, August 19, from 8am-12pm at the Ipswich Turf Club, Bundamba, alongside the handmade markets.

AS part of Road Safety Week, local police will be holding safety demonstrations in Bundamba. There will be an obstacle course, Fatality Free Friday inflatable car, children's activities and presentations on mature-age drivers, travelling on public transport, the fatal five and braking the cycle.

The collective markets

Saturday from 10am-9pm and Sunday from 9am-4pm at Stanley Street Plaza, South Bank.

IF you are looking for something different to do on the weekends, head into Brisbane and browse the stalls at the collective markets at South Bank. There are plenty of wares for sale, including jewellery, handmade clothes, artwork and more.

Antique and Collectables Fair

Saturday from 7.45am at Ipswich Showgrounds

THE Ipswich Showgrounds exhibit pavilion will be turned into an old-style department store on Saturday when sellers from Queensland and New South Wales gather with thousands of antique and collectable items on offer. The long fair will offer a range of heritage and retro, together with deco items form years gone by. Everything from old toys and china to rare bottles, coins, books, jewellery plus many quirky collectables will provide a window into the past. The Antiques and Collectables Fair will open to the public from 8am to 2pm with an early bird session from 7am to 7.45am. Admission is $8, children under 14 are free. Early bird admission is $12. Information see www.aussiefairs.com or call 0427465407.

Large model fly-in

Saturday and Sunday 11am to 2.15pm at Gratton Field, Calvert

JOIN in the fun at Gratton field with a lunch time air show from 12pm to 1pm on both days. Raffles, hobby retail stores and swap and sell will also be on offer with food and drinks. A model tank display will also happen throughout the event. Entry is $5 and free for children under 16.

Grazing On The Green, Brookwater

Sunday 1-4pm Grazing On The Green, Brookwater Golf and Country Club

IF INDULGING on an array of delicious food and wine outdoors on a beautiful sunny Queensland winter's afternoon sounds like your type of fun, then Brookwater has just the event you're after.

The Brookwater Golf and Country Club will hold its first-ever Grazing on the Green event this Sunday which will see one long table set with plates of seasonal produce including slow cooked beef brisket and pork shoulder, house-cured salmon, artisan breads and cheeses.

The three-hour event is based on the American concept, Outstanding in the Fields and will accommodate up to 100 people seated in the picturesque surrounds of the club's secluded wedding garden area.

Tickets are $55 per person and include a glass of prosecco on arrival, grazing platters and live entertainment by Virjilla Joyce.

To purchase tickets, phone 3814 5500 or email events@brookwatergolf.com

Light Play For Kids, Ipswich Art Gallery

Saturday-Sunday, 10am- 5pm.

If you have young ones and haven't already done so, then make sure to check out Ipswich Art Gallery's Light Play for Kids interactive space. Kids can explore their artistic potential while playing with overhead projectors and illuminated light boxes. The event is based on the Reggio Emilia and REmida educational philosophies which aim to provide a creative environment for young children which encourage collaborative play, experimentation and discovery-based learning.

Entry to the space is free, for more information call 3810 7222.