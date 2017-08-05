Five things to do this weekend

ROBO WARS: Head down to the courtyard near the Ipswich Central Library to see members from the Ipswich Robotics Sports Group.

A room for wild animals

Now showing at the Ipswich Railworks Museum.

IN a first for Ipswich, A Room for Wild Animals showcases 20 taxidermy specimens from the Queensland Museum collection including big cats, bears and deer.

It is here you will get to see these animals up close and learn about how big they actually are.

The museum is on North St, North Ipswich.

Weekend workshops - Robo sports

Saturday, August 5, from 10-11.30am at the Ipswich Central Library courtyard.

HAVE you ever wanted to see robots battle it out? Head down to the courtyard near the Ipswich Central Library to see members from the Ipswich Robotics Sports Group as they show off their fighting robots. They will also be on hand to show you how you can build your own robot.

Ipswich Central State School fete

Saturday, August 5 from 10am-3pm.

FOR a fun day out with the family, head to Ipswich Central State School their annual fete. There will be a wide range of live entertainment, rides, stalls, showbags and more. The event will be held on the school's oval, located at 2A Griffith Rd, Ipswich.

Salvation Army plant stall

Saturday, August 5 from 8am-4pm at Coal St, Bundamba.

A WIDE range of plants will be for sale at a great price. There will be potted flowers, fruit trees and more. All money raised from the day will go back into the community.

Reiki Festival

Saturday, August 5 from 10am-4pm at 12 Happydale Rd, Lowood.

REIKI is complimentary to all other therapies and occupations.

This festival is to bring awareness to the community that anyone and everyone can learn and practice reiki to bring peace and harmony to their lives.

All stall holders are Reiki practitioners.