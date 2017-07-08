Five things to do this weekend

RAIL TRAIL: Milestone event includes a new 24km bike component that will start at the Ipswich Grammar School Tennis Centre.

1. Senior Constable Brett Forte Tribute & Family Fundraiser

Saturday July 8, 1-5.30pm

Toowoomba Showgrounds

AS YOU may know, Brett Forte was an active tactical police officer here in Toowoomba, who tragically lost his life while on duty responding to a callout.

Under Toowoomba's Ole Skool Krome, car, bike, ute, truck and 4X4 communities gather every month to show off their rides and chat. This month the event will honour fallen police officer Senior Constable Brett Forte who tragically lost his while on duty. There are going to be drag cars, drift cars, show cars, street rides, ski boats from Brett's aquatic club, all kinds of metal and horsepower.

There will be a jumping castle and face painting for the kids, and a few food vans.

Entry is by donation with all proceeds will going directly to the Forte family.

Spectators are welcome to go along.

2. 150th anniversary

Saturday, noon-4pm

Ipswich North State School

JOIN past students and staff to celebrate 150 years of education and friendships.

There will be displays throughout the school including photos, classrooms past and present, games through the eras, time capsule internment at 2pm and calligraphy certificates. history book, CD of photos, pen, mug, key ring and water bottle for sale. Afternoon tea available.

Read more on this in Times Past on page 16.

3. Laidley Show

Saturday and Sunday

Laidley Showgrounds

SATURDAY brings some old favourites as well as some exciting new attractions. The always popular dog jumping contest returns. And how about trying some laser clay shooting? Team competitions will be held on Saturday night.

A new attraction - Segway rides - will also have team competitions organised in the evening. These are two-wheeled vehicles that you can practise on during the day, then organise family, business or community teams to compete in later in the day.

The Super IGA Laidley Firework Show starts at 7.30pm to finish a great day's events.

Of course, a show isn't a show without all the animals, so throughout Saturday and Sunday you will see horses, goats, cattle, sheep, dogs and birds, along with a poultry competition. Add to that the ute show, stilt walkers, a circus school, art, cooking, needlework and much more.

General daily show entry is $10 adults, $6 pensioners and high school students, and primary school kids get in free.

4. Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run

Sunday

THE historic Brisbane Valley Rail Trail will be explored by hundreds of enthusiasts participating in the 15th annual Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run on Sunday. The milestone event includes a new 24km bike component that will start at the Ipswich Grammar School Tennis Centre (Pearse Drive, Brassall) at 8am. This new event will give cyclists the opportunity to experience the newly opened Wulkuraka to Fernvale section of the rail trail.

Entrants into the 8km run/walk event will start at 9am from the Lowood State School oval and entrants into the 3km run/walk will start 3km out from the finish line at Fernvale Sports Park (Brouff Road).

Hundreds of people have already registered for the fun run and plenty more are expected to register this week at www.railtrailfunrun.com.au or on Sunday morning of event day.

Registrations are $30 per adult, $15 for a child or $80 for a family (two adults and up to three children). The first 800 participants receive a free race cap.

New registrations (cash payment only) for the 8km and 3km events will be taken on Sunday between 7am and 8.30am at Fernvale Futures Complex on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

For more information on the event or to register visit: www.railtrailfunrun.com.

5. Show your pride

Tonight

Briggs Road Sporting Complex

CHEER on the high-flying Western Pride football team in their National Premier Leagues match against Moreton Bay United at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Kick-off at 7pm. Read more on page 69.