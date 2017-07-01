20°
Whats On

Five things to do this weekend

1st Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Head to North Ipswich Reserve to cheer on the Ipswich Jets this afternoon.
Head to North Ipswich Reserve to cheer on the Ipswich Jets this afternoon. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1. Works from the Collection

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

TAKE a second look at some treasures held within the city's art collection with a selection of works by Gwyn Hanssen Pigott, Ricky Swallow and Michael Cook.

Also included are heritage house portraits from the Ipswich House project by artists Annie Hogan, Madeleine Kelly, Mel Robson and Barbara Heath.

The Ipswich Art Gallery Collection brings together artworks and objects which demonstrate meaningful social and cultural interactions between the artist, their environment and their cultural background as well as historical and significant objects relating to Ipswich heritage.

2. Winter Harvest Festival

ARATULA

TODAY 10AM - 4PM

EAT Local Week's signature event is an authentic food festival which showcases the delicious array of food and wine that's produced in the Scenic Rim. The Winter Harvest Festival features producers, suppliers, retailers and chefs from across the region and offers visitors the opportunity to literally eat their way around the Scenic Rim.

Tasting plates, wines and fresh produce will be on sale and a highlight of the day is the Tractor Pulling Competition, which pits teams against a 12-tonne tractor. Which team will clock the fastest time and win the prize?

3. Blue Hope Charity Car Show

QUEENS PARK IPSWICH

TODAY FROM 8.30AM

HEAD down to Queen's Park today for the Blue Hope Charity Car Show. Enjoy the polished chrome and gleaming paint, everything from superb restorations to wild classics, including cars and bikes.

Visit the Shannon's Super Rig, with a special appearance by motor racing legend Jim Richards between 10am and 12noon, including a signing session.

Kitty Sapphire will host the pin-up competition, head along and cheer for your favourite.

There will be food and drink on sale throughout the day.

Money raised on the day will go to Blue Hope, an organisation that assists with Police mental health and welfare, of those affected by suicide.

4. Ipswich Jets

NORTH IPSWICH RESERVE

TODAY 3PM

HEAD down to North Ipswich Reserve and cheer on the mighty Ipswich Jets, as they turn on a mini 'State of Origin' game, taking on the south of the border Tweed Heads Seagulls.

Gates open at 10.30am for a full day of league action, with the main curtain raiser at 1.15pm when the Under 20s take on the young Seagulls.

Main game action kicks off at 3pm, show the southerners just how tough it is to play against a revved-up side of Queenslanders, pumped full of Ipswich pride!

5. #FirstWorldWhiteGirls: Botox Party

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

TONIGHT 8PM

SINCE their sold-out debut in 2014, #FirstWorldWhiteGirls have been making audiences across Australia squirm with delight with their hilariously narcissistic brand of slick comedy and catchy vocals.

You're invited to the most outrageous party in town, grab a botox cocktail and join Tiffany and Madison for a paralysis-inducing hour of egos, confessions, celebrities and backstabbing in this celebration of first world vanity.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  things to do in ipswich whatson

Nicholls promises to fix the rail chaos

Nicholls promises to fix the rail chaos

'Getting the trains to run on time is absolutely our focus'

Strive to be kind in honour of Allison

Allison Baden-Clay.

Today would have been her 49th birthday

A rare opportunity to own a grand, old homestead

Bellevue Homestead, Brisbane Valley, ca. 1914.

A piece of Queensland history is up for sale

USQ deny report that academic board is dysfunctional

COURSE QUALITY: New vice-chancellor, Professor Geraldine Mackenzie with Chancellor John Dornbusch.

"This could not be further from the truth”

Local Partners

More than $140K in funding for Ipswich community groups

The grants are a part of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

QT reader off to the big fight

PUMPED: Tyler Cleary with son Clay can't wait for the fight.

Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn win for reader

9 free things to do these school holidays

REGISTER NOW: Put your name down now to be a part of a free cooking making workshop.

Cookies, science, trolls, puppets and much, much more

6 of the best picnic spots around Ipswich

Shevaun Rafferty, 5 and Mia Dennett ,5, at Colleges Crossing. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

WHY not pack a picnic and head to one of these amazing spots?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

"The show shows so much brutality but in the face of that there is still hope,”

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The Choirboys Brad Carr on lead guitar.Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival 2017.

The latest on the city's live music scene

'King Judah' on song for Voice grand final

Judah Kelly performs Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah on The Voice.

Laidley talent tipped to win

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT!

61 Cothill Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $329,000

This classically styled period family home sits on a level 870m2 block that can be easily & cost effectively sub-divided (subject to ICC approval) so that you can...

Change of Circumstances forces immediate sale!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 Auction 28th...

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $479,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

This is Something Really Special!!! Move Straight In.

17 Theodore Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $369,000 Neg

For the family needs space for entertaining, working a home business, a man cave or just to lounge around then this is the home for you. This low set 1950s home...

The Lifestyle Property to Call Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 $479,000

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

Solid Investment

1/117a Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Looking for investors! This lowset, brick unit has always been a good investment and has never been on the market for sale before. The current tenant, who has...

Blackstone Investment Package

77 High Street, Blackstone 4304

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Investors searching for that great investment is one part of the puzzle but getting a great tenant that treats your investment like their own home can sometimes be...

Zoned Ipswich CBD Medical Precinct

11 Pring Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this ... Auction...

The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this property is directly across from St Andrews Private Hospital and surrounded by medical...

Super Trendy Detached Townhouse!

5/52 Edith Drive, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $269,000

If you are looking for a super low maintenance and ultra-trendy detached townhouse to either live in or indeed as an investment then look no further. They do not...

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Historic Ipswich building set for $1M restoration

BEAUTIFY: Dancer Emily Rowles poses inside the North Ipswich woollen mills building which will be restored thanks to a $1million allocation in the council budget.

Building to be made safe and sound before becoming a cultural hub

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!