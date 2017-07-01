Five things to do this weekend

Head to North Ipswich Reserve to cheer on the Ipswich Jets this afternoon.

1. Works from the Collection

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

TAKE a second look at some treasures held within the city's art collection with a selection of works by Gwyn Hanssen Pigott, Ricky Swallow and Michael Cook.

Also included are heritage house portraits from the Ipswich House project by artists Annie Hogan, Madeleine Kelly, Mel Robson and Barbara Heath.

The Ipswich Art Gallery Collection brings together artworks and objects which demonstrate meaningful social and cultural interactions between the artist, their environment and their cultural background as well as historical and significant objects relating to Ipswich heritage.

2. Winter Harvest Festival

ARATULA

TODAY 10AM - 4PM

EAT Local Week's signature event is an authentic food festival which showcases the delicious array of food and wine that's produced in the Scenic Rim. The Winter Harvest Festival features producers, suppliers, retailers and chefs from across the region and offers visitors the opportunity to literally eat their way around the Scenic Rim.

Tasting plates, wines and fresh produce will be on sale and a highlight of the day is the Tractor Pulling Competition, which pits teams against a 12-tonne tractor. Which team will clock the fastest time and win the prize?

3. Blue Hope Charity Car Show

QUEENS PARK IPSWICH

TODAY FROM 8.30AM

HEAD down to Queen's Park today for the Blue Hope Charity Car Show. Enjoy the polished chrome and gleaming paint, everything from superb restorations to wild classics, including cars and bikes.

Visit the Shannon's Super Rig, with a special appearance by motor racing legend Jim Richards between 10am and 12noon, including a signing session.

Kitty Sapphire will host the pin-up competition, head along and cheer for your favourite.

There will be food and drink on sale throughout the day.

Money raised on the day will go to Blue Hope, an organisation that assists with Police mental health and welfare, of those affected by suicide.

4. Ipswich Jets

NORTH IPSWICH RESERVE

TODAY 3PM

HEAD down to North Ipswich Reserve and cheer on the mighty Ipswich Jets, as they turn on a mini 'State of Origin' game, taking on the south of the border Tweed Heads Seagulls.

Gates open at 10.30am for a full day of league action, with the main curtain raiser at 1.15pm when the Under 20s take on the young Seagulls.

Main game action kicks off at 3pm, show the southerners just how tough it is to play against a revved-up side of Queenslanders, pumped full of Ipswich pride!

5. #FirstWorldWhiteGirls: Botox Party

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

TONIGHT 8PM

SINCE their sold-out debut in 2014, #FirstWorldWhiteGirls have been making audiences across Australia squirm with delight with their hilariously narcissistic brand of slick comedy and catchy vocals.

You're invited to the most outrageous party in town, grab a botox cocktail and join Tiffany and Madison for a paralysis-inducing hour of egos, confessions, celebrities and backstabbing in this celebration of first world vanity.