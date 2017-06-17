Five things to do this weekend

The Channel 7 Ipswich Cup won by Maurus. Trained by David Vandyke and ridden by Damian Browne.

1. Ipswich Cup

BUNDAMBA RACETRACK

SATURDAY

IT'S the biggest event on the city's racing and social calendar.

Get your ticket for one of the marquees or mix with the crowd in the general admission area.

Either way, this year's Ipswich Cup promises to be another great day at the races.

2. Trent Bell

STUDIO 188

SATURDAY 8.30PM

TRENT will be touring Australia with a series of intimate yet powerhouse acoustic performances showcasing all seven songs off his EP and some fan favourites will be played along the way.

3. Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

GET up close to Brisbane's own Infinity Tower, the Gold Coast's Q1, Melbourne's Eureka Tower and the Sydney Tower.

Amongst the international towers are Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers and China's tallest building, Shanghai Tower.

4. Lowood Show

LOWOOD SHOWGROUNDS, STATION ST

SATURDAY FROM 7.30AM

THERE'S heaps to see and do at the Lowood Show this year, with horse events and cattle judging getting under way nice and early, before the big entertainment program starts at 9am. This year there's a demolition derby, sideshow alley, ute show, reptile show and live music.

5. Sweat Session Saturday

ROBELLE DOMAIN PARKLANDS

SATURDAY FROM 6.30AM

START your weekend out on a high every Saturday morning from 6.30am at Robelle Domain Parklands.

All you have to do is let us know by 6pm the day before that you are coming and show up.

Meet on the stairs connected with the Orion bridge and Robelle main circle (near the stage) at 6.25am sharp. What a great way to start the weekend.