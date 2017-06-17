Five things to do this weekend

1. Ipswich Cup
BUNDAMBA RACETRACK
SATURDAY
IT'S the biggest event on the city's racing and social calendar.
Get your ticket for one of the marquees or mix with the crowd in the general admission area.
Either way, this year's Ipswich Cup promises to be another great day at the races.
2. Trent Bell
STUDIO 188
SATURDAY 8.30PM
TRENT will be touring Australia with a series of intimate yet powerhouse acoustic performances showcasing all seven songs off his EP and some fan favourites will be played along the way.
3. Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks
IPSWICH ART GALLERY
DAILY FROM 10AM
GET up close to Brisbane's own Infinity Tower, the Gold Coast's Q1, Melbourne's Eureka Tower and the Sydney Tower.
Amongst the international towers are Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers and China's tallest building, Shanghai Tower.
4. Lowood Show
LOWOOD SHOWGROUNDS, STATION ST
SATURDAY FROM 7.30AM
THERE'S heaps to see and do at the Lowood Show this year, with horse events and cattle judging getting under way nice and early, before the big entertainment program starts at 9am. This year there's a demolition derby, sideshow alley, ute show, reptile show and live music.
5. Sweat Session Saturday
ROBELLE DOMAIN PARKLANDS
SATURDAY FROM 6.30AM
START your weekend out on a high every Saturday morning from 6.30am at Robelle Domain Parklands.
All you have to do is let us know by 6pm the day before that you are coming and show up.
Meet on the stairs connected with the Orion bridge and Robelle main circle (near the stage) at 6.25am sharp. What a great way to start the weekend.