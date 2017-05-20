Five things to do this weekend

Bumper cars at the Ipswich Show on Friday.

1. Ipswich Show

IPSWICH SHOWGROUNDS

TODAY AND TOMORROW 9AM ONWARDS

A PACKED program of activities will keep the smiles coming, as the main arena lights up for three days of activities, including the Trackskill V8 Utes, the Queensland Police Pipes and Drums band, the Highwire Motorcycle act, Freestyle FMX KAOS, mini trotters and much more.

Be there Saturday for the Demolition Derby on Saturday, and then be back Sunday for the famous "dunny derby”' race - it's sure to keep you laughing all race long.

Get stuck into the lights and sounds of Sideshow Alley, grab a showbag and see if you can find the traditional favourite Bertie Beetle bag.

See the Monster Truck show, check out the stud cattle, the working dogs and much more as the 144th Ipswich Show hits town this weekend.

2. Ellis Rowan

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

ELLIS Rowan earned a reputation internationally as a flower painter, naturalist and adventurer in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Regularly venturing into remote parts of Australia and further afield, Rowan would record unspoilt and botanically unexplored native flora and fauna.

Her attention to detail is captured in the watercolour works that are featured in this display.

3. Strassman's iTedE

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

TONIGHT 9.15PM

STRASSO'S screwed.

He can't get Chuck and Ted E Off their iPhones. They're lost to Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

The battle is on!

And in an amazing live-show breakthrough, Strasso throws his voice to five puppets at once. It's a riotously unbelievable, six-way comedy routine.

4. Rosewood Markets

ANGLICAN CHURCH, ROSEWOOD

TODAY 7AM-11.30AM

BROWSE the stalls, find home-baked goods, crafts, fresh produce, plants, books, trash and treasure bric-a-brac and lots more.

Why not grab a tasty breakfast or morning tea from one of the food vendors that will be there on the day.

5. 19th and 20th Century Works

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

VIEW some of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery's collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art, as well as contemporary works reflecting our heritage.