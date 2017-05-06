Five things to do this weekend

The fifth annual Prenzlau Pride Car Show is this Saturday at Prenzlau State School, benefiting the school and the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade

1. Prenzlau Pride Car Show

PRENZLAU STATE SCHOOL

SATURDAY 10AM-3PM

HAVE you seen the pride of Prenzlau? Head out on the Warrego Highway this morning and check out the annual car show, now in its fifth year.

See the best street machines, muscle cars and hot rods from around Ipswich and the Lockyer and Brisbane Valleys as they compete for the title of Pride of Prenzlau.

Enjoy food and drink from the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade, with plenty of free children's activities including jumping castles, face painting and circus school.

There will be plenty of raffles throughout the day, with wonderful prizes. Admission is by gold coin for spectators, and don't forget to cast your vote in the People's Choice Award.

All money raised from the day goes to the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade and the Prenzlau State School.

2. St Mary's Church Tours

ST MARY'S CHURCH IPSWICH

SUNDAY 12-4PM

ENJOY a tour of a historic Ipswich church, renowned for its architectural and historic significance. Built on the site of the previous St Mary's Churches, the current building incorporates parts of the second church built on the site. Helidon sandstone was used to build St Mary's. The interior of the church included the BB Whitehouse pipe organ, as well as the marble high altar and life size Stations of the Cross.

3. Ipswich Festival of Cars

QUEENSLAND RACEWAY

TODAY AND SUNDAY FROM 8AM

GET into the Festival of Cars at Queensland Raceway, including the annual Willowbank 300 endurance race.

See Australian motoring legend Phil Brock, brother of legendary Bathurst Peter, in the Queensland Touring Car Championship driving a replica of the Team Brock A9X Torana the brothers raced in the 1970s.

Another set of racing siblings, the Sherrin brothers, will have their BMW M4 on the grid for the 96-lap feature race, looking to claim line honours over a packed field.

Take the opportunity to get up close and personal with the drivers and their cars, with a walk through the pits between races.

4. Creative Kidz

IPSWICH CITY MALL

TODAY 1PM-5.30PM

DISCOVER a world full of interactive activities, performances and workshops the family can enjoy at this year's Creative Kidz Big Day Out.

Hang out with everyone's favourite owl pals Hoot & Hootabelle as they take over the stage for a sensational musical performance. Plus, get up close for a meet and greet. Run away to the circus for a day at the Sekisui House Circus School and master the art of hula hoop, juggling, diablo and spinning plates. Colour your day at the Yellow Cab's Face Painting Factory or get artistic at the Ipswich City Square's Crocodile Painting Corner.

Laugh out loud with the amazingly inventive Dr Hubble in the Bubble Man Show. Bubbles only ever want to be spheres, but Dr Hubble will show you square, hexagon, octagon and even pyramid bubbles

5. Parade of Light

BRISBANE STREET WAGHORN TO BELL STREETS

TONIGHT 6PM

HOCUS Pocus, the spell has been cast, this year's Parade of Light is sure to be a blast.

Have a wicked good time as this year's spellbinding parade featuring giant lanterns, marching bands, and members of our spirited Ipswich community snakes its way along Brisbane St. Themed Wizards, Witches and Mystical Creatures, the parade will be a kaleidoscope of magical moments, entertainment and characters from Harry Potter to Nanny McPhee and Falkor the Good Luck Dragon.