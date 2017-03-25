30°
WHAT'S ON: Antique treasures among weekend entertainment

Emma Clarke
Gary Worrall
and | 25th Mar 2017 10:35 AM
HISTORIC: Go through the history displays at the Blair State School 100th Anniversary Fete today.
HISTORIC: Go through the history displays at the Blair State School 100th Anniversary Fete today.

FANCY snapping up a snazzy little cow milk jug or gold fork, building a lego tower or some barefoot bowls?

Those in Ipswich this weekend who haven't joined the thousands of country music fans at CMC Rocks are spoiled for choice for things to do.

Here are six of the best:

1. Antique and Collectables Fair

IPSWICH SHOW GROUNDS

SATURDAY 8AM-2PM

Head on down to Ipswich Show Grounds until 2pm to snap up some antique and collectable treasures.

There are more than 70 vendors with everything from forks to farm equipment and food and drinks available to buy.

Eftpos is also available.

A sample of what's on offer include thousands of thimbles, miniture tea pots, gold forks, cow milk jugs, dolls, cars and more spoons than one can scoop up.

2. Under the Victorian Woman's Skirt

IPSWICH HISTORICAL SOCIETY

SUNDAY 10AM-NOON

AS PART of the Ipswich Historical Society's Open House at Cooneana Heritage Centre, Redbank, the Society presents Under the Victorian Woman's Skirt.

Dorothy Walsh will talk about the influence of fashion in Ipswich and present a slideshow highlighting the fashion of the 1800s, including a chance to model replica clothing from the period.

Other historical items include a static mines rescue display.

3. Towers of Tomorrow

POINTY EDGES: Australia's only LEGO professional, Ryan McNaught, is bringing Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks to Ipswich.
POINTY EDGES: Australia's only LEGO professional, Ryan McNaught, is bringing Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks to Ipswich. James Horan

 

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

BE INSPIRED by Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks, an exhibition where architecture meets creative play.

Twelve iconic mega towers from Australian and Asian cities have been astonishingly replicated at 1:200 scale using only LEGO bricks.

Get up close to Brisbane's own Infinity Tower, the Gold Coast's Q1, Melbourne's Eureka Tower and the Sydney Tower.

Amongst the international towers are Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers and China's tallest building, Shanghai Tower.

Explore the line-up of astonishing scale-model constructions by Ryan McNaught, one of only 12 LEGO® certified professionals worldwide.

Ryan and his team of builders used more than 1.5 tons of LEGO® during

2,000-plus hours to build the structures featured in the Towers of Tomorrow exhibition.

As a brick builder, you too can add your own mini architectural wonder to the skyline. Come along to build, play and wonder.

4. Cambrian Annual Showcase

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

SUNDAY 2.30PM

EXPERIENCE a glorious afternoon of music from Ipswich's longest running choral organisation.

Featuring four of the organisation's choirs plus soloists from within the choir, audiences are sure to be rewarded with an impressive afternoon of music.

The Blackstone-Ipswich Cambrian Choir was founded in 1886 and is reputed to be Queensland's longest continuously-performing choir.

5.Centenary Fete

The original building at Blair State School.
The original building at Blair State School. Contributed

 

BLAIR STATE SCHOOL

TODAY 11AM-4PM

CELEBRATE 100 years of Blair State School today, at the 100th anniversary fete.

Enjoy rides, browse the stalls, grab something to while you enjoy the live dance acts.

There will be history displays, including the time a storm demolished a building, and the terrible fire that destroyed part of the school.

Are you a past student? Why not try and find your class photo in the display, see how many people you can remember.

Be there when the time capsule is officially opened, see what got locked away for posterity, and how well it has survived being buried underground.

The fete starts at 11am and runs through to 4pm.

6. Barefoot Bowls

Barefoot bowls in happening on Sunday.
Barefoot bowls in happening on Sunday. Contributed

 

ROSEWOOD BOWLS CLUB

SUNDAY, REGISTRATION OPENS 9AM

SUPPORT the Ipswich Volunteer Area Committee of Crime Stoppers, by attending the Barefoot Bowls at Rosewood Bowls Club. Registration opens at 9am, first end is at 9.30am.

For just $20, enjoy a day of bowls, plus a hamburger, and know you are helping Crime Stoppers continue their valuable work.

There will also be raffles and prizes throughout the day, all supporting Crime Stoppers.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich whatson

CMC Rocks loved up Sweetheart Saloon

ON THE PROWL: Speed dating entrant Maddie McGoldrick of Beaudesert with her friend Chloe Ryan Greenbank.

Country speed dating returns for second year

