Five things to do this weekend

1. Variety Concert

ALL SAINTS ANGLICAN CHURCH BOOVAL

TODAY 5PM

SEE local instrumentalists playing classical pieces, performers include the Alchemy Choir, Amore la Musica and other vocalists. Tickets $10 adults, $5 children, all proceeds support school chaplaincy. Light refreshments are available after the concert, this is an evening not to be missed. For more information, call Sue Ellis on 0407 179 107.

2. Cavy Club 5th Anniversary Show

9 SOUTH ST IPSWICH

SUNDAY FROM 9AM

CHECK out all the fun of the Ipswich Cavy Club as they celebrate their fifth anniversary show at the South St Centre. Doors open from 8am for entries on the day at 8am, no entries after 8.45am. Pet show starts at 9am, with the main show from 11am.

3. raaf amberley aviation heritage

RAAF AMBERLEY HERITAGE CENTRE

SUNDAY 9AM - 3PM

DID you know that the Boston bomber on display at the RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage was painstakingly assembled at RAAF Amberley from the wrecks of seven downed WW2 bombers retrieved from the swamps and wilderness of Papua New Guinea? And that the aircraft is also known as a Douglas Havoc?

Visitors to the RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre Open Day this Sunday can learn about the history of the Boston and other fascinating facts on a tour guided by enthusiastic and knowledgeable volunteers.

A special feature this Sunday is entertainment from the Ipswich RSL Youth and Community band, and visitors can enjoy a sausage sizzle and delicious barista coffee.

Due to RAAF security requirements all visitors over the age of 16 must provide photographic identification, and have their identification details recorded as a condition of entry.

4. Murder and Mystery

PIONEER STEAM RAILWAY

SATURDAY MARCH 25 4PM - 8.30PM

THE 1980s are back in a blaze of fluoro! Join an evening of dance, food and murder and steam into the night where all is fair in love, war and rail travel. The evening includes all entertainment, a two course meal at the Ipswich Country Motel, followed by a vintage bus ride to Swanbank station then a 60 minute train trip in 1900s varnished timber carriages through the twilight bushland surrounds of the former West Moreton Coal Mines.

A hot, humid evening in November 1984 and it is the final week of 'See the Stars Dance', the hit TV show where celebrities compete to take the crown. Three couples remain but only one can win. With a fearsome trio of judges, who will emerge victorious? Can you become a detective for the night and solve this terrible crime? Then join the Queensland Pioneer Steam Railway and watch the murder mystery in action and get stuck in as the plot unfolds before your eyes.

5. Rosewood Markets and Car Boot Sale

ANGLICAN CHURCH, ROSEWOOD

SUNDAY 7AM - 11.30AM

HELD the third Sunday every month, the Rosewood Country Markets and car boot sale is a great chance to get out in the fresh air and browse the goods for sale, while supporting a the Rosewood Anglican Parish.

Check out the stalls including fresh local produce, hand made crafts, home baked goods, books, plants, bric a brac, local honey, jams/chutneys, trash n treasure, or try a devonshire tea, bacon and egg muffin or the sausage sizzle.