33°
News

Five things to do this weekend

11th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Anastasia Chumakova, Principal Soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique in Swan Lake.
Anastasia Chumakova, Principal Soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique in Swan Lake. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1. Izalco

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

TONIGHT 8PM

IZALCO formed in Brisbane in late 2011 with the sole aim to get audiences dancing to their fusion of highly infectious rhythms of Latin America such as cumbia, salsa, merengue, bachata, tropical and vallenato.

Complemented by beautiful dancers showcasing both traditional costumes and dances, Izalco bring a captivating and interactive live experience that gets everyone in a party mood.

Percussion, vocals, trumpet, accordion, panpipes, trombone and more create a wall of sound consisting of a fusion of Latin, reggae, Caribbean and a few surprises thrown in the mix.

2.

Dinosaurs in the Park

GOUPONG PARK, COLLINGWOOD PARK

DAILY

DINOSAURS are coming to Ipswich.

Previously thought to be extinct, the roaming reptiles will be joined by unicorns and fairies as part of an interactive new play experience at Goupong Park.

The augmented reality event will transform the Collingwood Park venue from 4 to 20 March, bridging the gap between the real and virtual worlds for 2017 Parks Week.

Download the free Apple or Android app and play augmented reality using minimal data, full instructions will be sign-posted at the park itself.

Enjoy the fun of collecting dinosaur eggs, herding kittens and escaping the clutches of bad fairies.

3. Beekeeping

Field Day

PEAK CROSSING SCHOOL

SUNDAY 9AM

COME and experience a great day of beekeeping, information and guest speakers from the industry. Honey and cooking competitions, trade displays with products to purchase including hive components and honey. The Flowhive Team will be conducting demonstrations during the day.

4. Paintings of Ellis Rowan

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

FROM MARCH 18

ELLIS Rowan earned an international reputation as a flower painter, naturalist and adventurer in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Regularly venturing into remote parts of Australia and further afield, Rowan would record unspoilt and botanically unexplored native flora and fauna. Her attention to detail is captured in the watercolour works featured in this display.

An emancipated woman ahead of her time, she turned what fellow Australian artists deemed the 'genteel' female pastime of flower painting into a successful and prolific career spanning fifty years. By the time of her death in 1922, her fame was widespread, and Federal Parliament posthumously acquired a large collection of her work for the nation, now housed in the National Library of Australia.

5. Swan Lake

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

THURSDAY 7.30PM

THE most splendid ballet of all time is brought to life by Petipa and Tchaikovsky's spectacular score masterpiece.

From the moon-lit lake where elegant swans silently glide to the magnificent opulence of the palace ballroom. Odile, the temptress in a cloud of black tulle, provides a ravishing counterpoint to the purity and innocence of Odette, the beautiful Swan Queen. A fairy tale story conveying all the drama of a tragic romance.

Moscow Ballet 'La Classique' was established in 1990 by its current director Elik Melikov. In this two act performance, the illustrious Moscow Ballet 'La Classique', with their ballet skills, lavish costumes and magnificent stage sets, will capture the imagination, the passion and the romance of this classical ballet fairy-tale.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich whatson

Demolishers needed for imminent CBD works

Demolishers needed for imminent CBD works

Local contractors the priority as buildings in the Mall first to go

Sparks will fly: Robots ready to rumble

RUMBLE: Robot builders Miles Blow and Jules Pitts prepare for Antageddon at Darcy Doyle Place this weekend.

Killer contraptions go toe to toe

Ipswich Jets prepared for friendly fire

HAWK EYE: Townsville will unleash former Ipswich fullback Carlin Anderson on North Ipswich Reserve tomorrow.

Strike weapon returns to North Ipswich Reserve

Five things to do this weekend

Anastasia Chumakova, Principal Soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique in Swan Lake.

What's on in Ipswich on Saturday and Sunday

Local Partners

Demolishers needed for imminent CBD works

Local contractors the priority as buildings in the Mall first to go

VIDEO: How Ipswich gardens can help keep honey flowing

Ipswich West Moreton Bee Keepers Association members Darryl Ryan and John Jackson demonstrate Flow Hive.

Have a sweet tooth? Kings of the bees share their honey secrets

Five things to do this weekend

Anastasia Chumakova, Principal Soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique in Swan Lake.

What's on in Ipswich on Saturday and Sunday

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

A great night out starts with in the QT Gig Guide

The best of the live music across the city

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

WITH a massive sold-out crowd of more than 90,000 in attendance, Adele’s first-ever Sydney concert was never going to be an intimate affair.

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

John DiMaggio, the voice of Jake the Dog, is in Australia for the new Adventure Time Live tour.

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for new live show.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Escape to the Country - 2 Acres

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

&quot;THIS BRASSALL BEAUTIE HAS IT ALL-- LOCATION, SPACE AND STYLE!&quot;

55 Bradfield Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Stylish, sizable highset family home that is presented in immaculate and pristine condition is now offered for sale in the prestige estate of Grammar Park...

FAMILY HOME WITH A DIFFERENCE IN FLINDERS VIEW

62 Thomas Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 5 $399,000...

This is a home is with a difference! As you enter through the front door, the air-conditioned open plan kitchen and living room with its soaring ceiling greets you...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

Elevated Position

122 Gregory Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 5.478ha of land zoned Residential Wulkuraka andbull; Less than 50 minutes* ... Price Upon...

andbull; 5.478ha of land zoned Residential Wulkuraka andbull; Less than 50 minutes* to Brisbane andbull; Close to amenities and public transport andbull; Located...

RARE AS HEN’S TEETH

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $219,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

Looking for New &amp;ldquo;Landlord&amp;rdquo;

109 Anna Drive, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

PRIME LOCATION - POTENTIAL - PROFIT

12 Orchard Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 Offers From...

This little gem certainly needs some polishing, but imagine the outcome and rewards! Will suit someone looking for a renovation project and could be a delightful...

4060m2 BLOCK WITH STUNNING HOME!

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

MAP: How much land is worth in your suburb

Map showing 2017 land valuations, Ipswich

New valuations show growth in city's eastern areas

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!