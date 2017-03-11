Five things to do this weekend

1. Izalco

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

TONIGHT 8PM

IZALCO formed in Brisbane in late 2011 with the sole aim to get audiences dancing to their fusion of highly infectious rhythms of Latin America such as cumbia, salsa, merengue, bachata, tropical and vallenato.

Complemented by beautiful dancers showcasing both traditional costumes and dances, Izalco bring a captivating and interactive live experience that gets everyone in a party mood.

Percussion, vocals, trumpet, accordion, panpipes, trombone and more create a wall of sound consisting of a fusion of Latin, reggae, Caribbean and a few surprises thrown in the mix.

2.

Dinosaurs in the Park

GOUPONG PARK, COLLINGWOOD PARK

DAILY

DINOSAURS are coming to Ipswich.

Previously thought to be extinct, the roaming reptiles will be joined by unicorns and fairies as part of an interactive new play experience at Goupong Park.

The augmented reality event will transform the Collingwood Park venue from 4 to 20 March, bridging the gap between the real and virtual worlds for 2017 Parks Week.

Download the free Apple or Android app and play augmented reality using minimal data, full instructions will be sign-posted at the park itself.

Enjoy the fun of collecting dinosaur eggs, herding kittens and escaping the clutches of bad fairies.

3. Beekeeping

Field Day

PEAK CROSSING SCHOOL

SUNDAY 9AM

COME and experience a great day of beekeeping, information and guest speakers from the industry. Honey and cooking competitions, trade displays with products to purchase including hive components and honey. The Flowhive Team will be conducting demonstrations during the day.

4. Paintings of Ellis Rowan

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

FROM MARCH 18

ELLIS Rowan earned an international reputation as a flower painter, naturalist and adventurer in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Regularly venturing into remote parts of Australia and further afield, Rowan would record unspoilt and botanically unexplored native flora and fauna. Her attention to detail is captured in the watercolour works featured in this display.

An emancipated woman ahead of her time, she turned what fellow Australian artists deemed the 'genteel' female pastime of flower painting into a successful and prolific career spanning fifty years. By the time of her death in 1922, her fame was widespread, and Federal Parliament posthumously acquired a large collection of her work for the nation, now housed in the National Library of Australia.

5. Swan Lake

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

THURSDAY 7.30PM

THE most splendid ballet of all time is brought to life by Petipa and Tchaikovsky's spectacular score masterpiece.

From the moon-lit lake where elegant swans silently glide to the magnificent opulence of the palace ballroom. Odile, the temptress in a cloud of black tulle, provides a ravishing counterpoint to the purity and innocence of Odette, the beautiful Swan Queen. A fairy tale story conveying all the drama of a tragic romance.

Moscow Ballet 'La Classique' was established in 1990 by its current director Elik Melikov. In this two act performance, the illustrious Moscow Ballet 'La Classique', with their ballet skills, lavish costumes and magnificent stage sets, will capture the imagination, the passion and the romance of this classical ballet fairy-tale.