Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

1. Dinosaurs in the Park

GOUPONG PARK, COLLINGWOOD PARK

DAILY

Dinosaurs are coming to Ipswich.

Previously thought to be extinct, the roaming reptiles will be joined by unicorns and fairies as part of an interactive new play experience at Goupong Park.

The augmented reality event will transform the Collingwood Park venue from 4 to 20 March, bridging the gap between the real and virtual worlds for 2017 Parks Week.

Download the free Apple or Android app and play augmented reality using minimal data, full instructions will be sign-posted at the park itself.

Enjoy the fun of collecting dinosaur eggs, herding kittens and escaping the clutches of bad fairies.

2. Janelle's Ride

ULTIMATE MOTORCYCLES, WEST IPSWICH

ARRIVE FROM 8AM

ENJOY a charity ride from West Ipswich out to the scenic Aratula Pub, and help raise funds for the Ipswich Hospice.

Ride costs $10, with lunch and drinks available for sale at the Aratula Pub, contact Sevs on 0414 104 439, all proceeds go to the Ipswich Hospice.

3. Ball Run

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

UNLEASH your inner engineer with the return of the popular Ball Run, an awesome hands-on activity. Create your own run using tubes and recycled materials to send a rolling ball on its way. See if you can make the best, longest or most gravity-defying ball run ever.

4. Glenn Shorrock and Brian Cadd

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

SUNDAY 6PM

AFTER their record-breaking Sharky And The Caddman tour, Glenn Shorrock and Brian Cadd are reuniting for a limited Australian tour in 2017.

Joined by Axiom members Chris Stockley and drummer Doug Lavery, and featuring legendary singer/guitarists Sam See and Glyn Mason, this will be an evening full of wonderful music, poignant memories and loads of laughs. Looking back at what Brian and Glenn see as 'the best of times' and forward with humour to 'the continuing adventures of Cisco & Pancho!'

Performing timeless smash hits like Little Ray Of Sunshine, Reminiscing, Ginger Man, Arkansas Grass, Cool Change, Help Is On Its Way, and Don't You Know Its Magic from the 60s to the 80s, harvested from their past super-groups The Twilights, The Groop, Axiom, The Bootleg Family, and Little River Band, plus a few songs from their newly released albums.

Take a journey over 5 decades with Glenn Shorrock and Brian Cadd, two of Australia's most successful and internationally renowned music legends.

5. St David's Day Service

UNITED WELSH CHURCH BLACKSTONE

SUNDAY, MARCH 5, FROM 2PM

St David's Day is to the Welsh what St Patrick's Day is to the Irish.

Ipswich boasts a proud Welsh heritage, which will be celebrated at Blackstone Welsh Church as part of a joint St David's Day and Bible Society 200th anniversary milestone. St David's Day is named in honour of the patron saint of Wales. All members of the public are invited to join the church's celebration from 2pm Sunday. It will feature a special service with guest preacher William Lambert.