Five things to do this weekend

SHARP SHOOTING: Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau appear in the Assasins theatre show.

1. AssassiNS

OLD IPSWICH COURTHOUSE

TODAY AND TOMORROW 7.30PM

EVER wondered what drives a person to want to kill a US president? Find out in Assassins, the Ipswich Musical Theatre's production of the Stephen Sondheim classic, debuting this weekend at the Old Ipswich Courthouse.

The cast features nationally recognised and local actors, telling the tale of political assassins and would-be assassins from John Wilkes Booth to John Hinckley, who tell their stories in words and song, at the prompting of The Balladeer.

Thought-provoking and funny, Assassins is a bold leap for Ipswich Musical Theatre Company.

2. RAAF Heritage Centre Open Day

RAAF BASE AMBERLEY TOMORROW 9AM-3PM

WANT to see the history of Australian military aviation up close?

A trip to the RAAF Heritage Centre tomorrow is the best way to see everything from Mirage and Sabre fighters, F-111 and Canberra bombers, a United States Army Air Force Douglas Boston bomber, Iroquois and Sioux helicopters and an Army Pilatus Porter, and walk through a Caribou battlefield airlifter. Enjoy a sausage sizzle or barista-made coffee as you make your way through the three historic Bellman hangars, filled with static and active displays.

Tomorrow the Heritage Centre celebrates the Australian Air Force Cadets, showcasing the youth-oriented organisation administered and actively supported by the Royal Australian Air Force.

The AAFC teaches young Australians, male and female, valuable life skills and helps develop qualities including leadership, self reliance, confidence, teamwork and communication.

Activities undertaken by the AAFC include flying, fieldcraft, adventure training, firearms safety training, drill and ceremonial, service knowledge, aero-modelling, navigation and gliding.

And they make music - take time out to listen to the AAFC Band during the open day.

Due to RAAF security requirements all visitors over the age of 16 must provide photographic identification, and have their identification details recorded as a condition of entry.

3. He Said, She Said

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 7.30PM

FOR the first time in their 10-year marriage, comedians Stav Davidson and wife Kat will take to the stand-up comedy stage at the same time, sharing the best and worst moments of their love story, from his and her perspective.

Stav and Kat have many things in common...they both love one another, they are both well-known TV and radio personalities, and they are both stand-up comedians but, like any husband and wife, there are some things they just don't agree on.

On stage, Stav and Kat will air their dirty and hilarious laundry, as well as stories from their marriage. Is childbirth beautiful or disgusting?

Was Stav's proposal romantic or cheesy? Was their "first time” special, or tragic? It all depends who you ask...

One thing is for sure, you are guaranteed to hear both sides of the story.

4. Construction Site

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

JUST two weeks remain to take in the fun of Construction Site, where you can be our own architect and build your dream cubby house.

Use giant foam blocks to build whatever you dare to imagine.

Construct a castle or a sky-scraper, or work together as a team to build a whole city.

The Construction Site fun continues in the TapeScape.

Be the first in Australia to experience playing in a unique TapeScape, a two-storey creative play space made entirely from 56,000 metres of packing tape designed and created by artist Eric Lennartson direct from the US.

5. Ipswich Cup

IPSWICH SHOWGROUNDS

TODAY AND TOMORROW FROM 8AM

THE inaugural Ipswich Cup is on this weekend at the Ipswich Showgrounds. Enjoy flyball racing at it best as teams of four dogs and their handlers compete in a relay race to get the best time.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes will battle it out through the hurdles, ball machine and electronic gates to claim the final prize in tomorrow's final. Entry is by gold coin donation, and all funds raised go to the Working Breeds Rehab rescue group.