36°
Entertainment

Five things to do this weekend

18th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
SHARP SHOOTING: Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau appear in the Assasins theatre show.
SHARP SHOOTING: Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau appear in the Assasins theatre show. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1. AssassiNS

OLD IPSWICH COURTHOUSE

TODAY AND TOMORROW 7.30PM

EVER wondered what drives a person to want to kill a US president? Find out in Assassins, the Ipswich Musical Theatre's production of the Stephen Sondheim classic, debuting this weekend at the Old Ipswich Courthouse.

The cast features nationally recognised and local actors, telling the tale of political assassins and would-be assassins from John Wilkes Booth to John Hinckley, who tell their stories in words and song, at the prompting of The Balladeer.

Thought-provoking and funny, Assassins is a bold leap for Ipswich Musical Theatre Company.

2. RAAF Heritage Centre Open Day

RAAF BASE AMBERLEY TOMORROW 9AM-3PM

WANT to see the history of Australian military aviation up close?

A trip to the RAAF Heritage Centre tomorrow is the best way to see everything from Mirage and Sabre fighters, F-111 and Canberra bombers, a United States Army Air Force Douglas Boston bomber, Iroquois and Sioux helicopters and an Army Pilatus Porter, and walk through a Caribou battlefield airlifter. Enjoy a sausage sizzle or barista-made coffee as you make your way through the three historic Bellman hangars, filled with static and active displays.

Tomorrow the Heritage Centre celebrates the Australian Air Force Cadets, showcasing the youth-oriented organisation administered and actively supported by the Royal Australian Air Force.

The AAFC teaches young Australians, male and female, valuable life skills and helps develop qualities including leadership, self reliance, confidence, teamwork and communication.

Activities undertaken by the AAFC include flying, fieldcraft, adventure training, firearms safety training, drill and ceremonial, service knowledge, aero-modelling, navigation and gliding.

And they make music - take time out to listen to the AAFC Band during the open day.

Due to RAAF security requirements all visitors over the age of 16 must provide photographic identification, and have their identification details recorded as a condition of entry.

3. He Said, She Said

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 7.30PM

FOR the first time in their 10-year marriage, comedians Stav Davidson and wife Kat will take to the stand-up comedy stage at the same time, sharing the best and worst moments of their love story, from his and her perspective.

Stav and Kat have many things in common...they both love one another, they are both well-known TV and radio personalities, and they are both stand-up comedians but, like any husband and wife, there are some things they just don't agree on.

On stage, Stav and Kat will air their dirty and hilarious laundry, as well as stories from their marriage. Is childbirth beautiful or disgusting?

Was Stav's proposal romantic or cheesy? Was their "first time” special, or tragic? It all depends who you ask...

One thing is for sure, you are guaranteed to hear both sides of the story.

4. Construction Site

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

JUST two weeks remain to take in the fun of Construction Site, where you can be our own architect and build your dream cubby house.

Use giant foam blocks to build whatever you dare to imagine.

Construct a castle or a sky-scraper, or work together as a team to build a whole city.

The Construction Site fun continues in the TapeScape.

Be the first in Australia to experience playing in a unique TapeScape, a two-storey creative play space made entirely from 56,000 metres of packing tape designed and created by artist Eric Lennartson direct from the US.

5. Ipswich Cup

IPSWICH SHOWGROUNDS

TODAY AND TOMORROW FROM 8AM

THE inaugural Ipswich Cup is on this weekend at the Ipswich Showgrounds. Enjoy flyball racing at it best as teams of four dogs and their handlers compete in a relay race to get the best time.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes will battle it out through the hurdles, ball machine and electronic gates to claim the final prize in tomorrow's final. Entry is by gold coin donation, and all funds raised go to the Working Breeds Rehab rescue group.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich whatson

$40m Sunny Queen expansion means cracking new jobs

$40m Sunny Queen expansion means cracking new jobs

'Egg-cellent' investment will be a boost to the local economy, with 39 new jobs created at the Carole Park facility.

Bundamba fire station in limbo after contractor goes bust

STALLED: The site of what will be the new Bundamba Fire Station. The principal contractor has gone into liquidation but a new one will be found to complete the project.

Liquidation of building company won't stop $2.85M project

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Five Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Job seekers read the job advertisements on large boards at the Ipswich Showgrounds where the Australian Government Jobs and Skills Expo was held today (140613). Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

Plenty on offer from around the region

WATCH: Come see these puppies fly

FULL FLIGHT: One of the furry competitors, Mr Squiggle is in training for the Ipswich Cup flyball racing event to be held at the Ipswich Showgrounds this weekend.

Furry friends leap hurdles for Flyball

Local Partners

VIDEO: How Nutella hot cross buns are helping sick kids

Fernvale bakery home to 14 hot cross bun flavours all for a good cause

Rail line a must to the Ipswich boom valley

BOOM: Sekisui House development at Ecco Ripley. The Ripley valley population will hit 120,000 in coming decades

Population to hit 120,000 in Ripley Valley so public transport a key

Five things to do this weekend

SHARP SHOOTING: Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau appear in the Assasins theatre show.

What's on in Ipswich

Where to see The Herd, Opiuo live this weekend

SEE THEM LIVE: Hip hop collective The Herd will perform at Earth Fequency Festival.

THE music and arts festival is bringing some big names to Ipswich.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

A KEY mystery surrounding the title of episode eight in the Star Wars franchise has just been solved.

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

Five things to do this weekend

SHARP SHOOTING: Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau appear in the Assasins theatre show.

What's on in Ipswich

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Offices or Medical Suite Ipswich CBD

Unit 3/18 Limestone Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial andbull; Well appointed suite in professional hub - vacant ready to move ... $275,000 + GST(...

andbull; Well appointed suite in professional hub - vacant ready to move in andbull; Reception with waiting area, 2 consulting rooms with wash basins andbull; ...

LOW MAINTAINENCE HOME IN GROWING AREA

31 Aspinall Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Ideally located in the Essington Rise estate, this fantastic 6 year old home offers a amazing opportunity for first home buyers, investors or the established...

The Entertainer

18 Kelso Close, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $429,000

Work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Home” home situated in the very popular...

RIPLEY RIPPER

37 Scotts Road, Ripley 4306

House 3 1 3 $355,000...

This solid brick home is situated in a quiet street in the Ripley Township and is only minutes' drive from Ipswich CBD, easy highway access to the Warwick bypass...

SPECTACULAR ACREAGE LIVING

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

MOVE IN OR RENT OUT

7 Guerin Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 SUBMIT OFFERS

The choice is yours here with this Collingwood Park cracker. The property is currently tenanted until April of this year with the tenants paying $335 per week, so...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

Your brand new home on corner block.

14 Astartea Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 415,000

Just perfect for those starting out, wanting something special and with no time to spare for the whole building process. From the trendy facade and great street...

Quiet, Convenient Location

15/15 Workshops Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $269,000

Situated in a quiet, gated complex your privacy is assured. This beautifully maintained unit features open plan living downstairs with internal access from the...

Brand new affordable dream home.

12 Astartea Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 415,000

For those who appreciate quality, style, location and don't want the hassle of building. This ultra modern home has just been completed by award winning builders...

ROUND TWO: Iconic building to be auctioned off

The Old Flour Mill in the Top of Town is for sale.

Historic Ipswich building up for auction this week

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!