37°
Five things to do this weekend

Gary Worrall
| 2nd Dec 2016 5:00 AM
Renee Schulz, Brad Baxter, Elizabeth Mills and Nathan Schulz prepare for the Marburg Church of Christ Christmas Carols. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Renee Schulz, Brad Baxter, Elizabeth Mills and Nathan Schulz prepare for the Marburg Church of Christ Christmas Carols. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Christmas Fair

  • SUNDAY 6AM - NOON
  • IPSWICH SHOWPLACE MARKETS

THE countdown to Christmas is on, so head down to the Ipswich Showplace Markets on Sunday to find the special gift you have been looking for. Enjoy market stalls, raffles, rock and roll dancers, vocalist Clint Gee, face painting for the kids, as well as bread, cakes and slices, and fresh fruit and vegetables. Best of all, the first 100 children through the gates receive a free can of soft drink or an icecream. Look for a special appearance by Santa at 10am.

 

Marburg Christmas Carnival

  • SATURDAY 5PM - 8PM
  • MARBURG SHOWGROUNDS

THE annual Marburg Christmas Carnival is this Saturday evening. Head out to the Marburg Showgrounds for rides, entertainment, the famous Marburg Ham Wheel, and a visit from Santa.

 

The Final Test

  • FRIDAY AND SATURDAY 8PM
  • IPSWICH LITTLE THEATRE

PETER and Ruth have had a long and happy marriage. Or so Peter believes.

They each have their own interests - he loves listening to the cricket on the radio, she likes to travel. But all is not well, as Peter discovers one afternoon when he's dozing in his deckchair and listening to the final Test of the series. His wife announces that she has sold the house from under him and she's moving to the coast with her lover. When the new owners move in later that day they discover they have more than they bargained for: an elderly, cricket-loving squatter who refuses to move out of their garden.

The Final Test is a touching and poignant comedy about marriage, cricket, and the dangerous lure of a beach-side retreat, and is rated G, for all ages.

 

2016 Ipswich Christmas Lights

  • FRIDAY 5PM - 8PM
  • D'ARCY DOYLE PLACE

GATHER family and friends and head to Ipswich Central today where the bright lights of Christmas shine vibrantly. Enjoy Urban Street fare while you cheer on your favourite performer at A Star is Born. Then get ready for a Christmas celebration packed full of magical fun, bright lights, colourful lanterns, jolly characters and amazing floats as the traditional Christmas Twilight Parade weaves its way down Brisbane St to celebrate the arrival of Santa! Be there for the Turning on the Lights and the Boogie Woogies Superhero Band.

 

Lions Club of Rosewood Street Carnival

  • FRIDAY 6PM - 9PM
  • JOHN ST, ROSEWOOD

EVERYONE is invited to the annual Rosewood Street Carnival, presented by the Lions Club of Rosewood. Enjoy rides, stalls, raffles, ham wheel, food and drink, entertainment plus a visit from Santa to round out the evening.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich whatson

Five things to do this weekend

Renee Schulz, Brad Baxter, Elizabeth Mills and Nathan Schulz prepare for the Marburg Church of Christ Christmas Carols. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Renee Schulz, Brad Baxter, Elizabeth Mills and Nathan Schulz prepare for the Marburg Church of Christ Christmas Carols. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

