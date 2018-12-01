Menu
JOIN IN: Karate classes are held at the Harrisville Community Hub.
Five things to do around the Scenic Rim this December

Ashleigh Howarth
by
1st Dec 2018 12:00 AM

Free breast screening

THE Breast Screen Queensland van will be visiting Beaudesert from now until December 13 at the Beaudesert Hospital.

Women will have the opportunity to have a consultation with a female health professional.

The van will be open for appointments from 10am-4pm.

Call 13 20 50 or log onto www.breastscreen.qld.gov.au to book an appointment.

 

Community Christmas Fair

IVORY'S Rock will once again host their popular Christmas Fair on December 2 from 11am-3pm.

There will be a visit from Santa, face painting, live entertainment, free bucking bull, free inflatable water slide and mega obstacle course and more.

The day is hosted by Ivory's Rock and the Harrisville Community Hub.

 

Let's Celebrate Ability Expo

HEAD down to the Carinity Fassifern Community Centre on December 3 for the Let's Celebrate Ability Expo, in recognition of International Day of People with a Disability.

The expo will showcase live entertainment, workshops and giveaways.

There will also be a free barbecue lunch.

 

Karate classes

IF you are interested in learning karate, head on down to the Harrisville Community Hub.

Classes will be held on Thursdays from 5.30-6.30pm.

Suitable for kids aged five and up.

For more information, contact Taneale on 0408 210 281 or send an email to harrisvillecommunityhub@gmail.com.

 

Boonah Country Markets

SPECIALISING in locally made goods from crafts, jams, plants, paintings, home cooking, fresh produce, market specials, bric-a-brac and much more.

The next markets will be held on December 8 from 7am-noon.

beaudesert boonah scenic rim whatson
