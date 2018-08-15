Five things to do around the region this week

Luke and Narelle way are ready to dance up a storm at the car classic show and shine.

Luke and Narelle way are ready to dance up a storm at the car classic show and shine. Cordell Richardson

Chasing our past - Murder and mayhem

Thursday, August 16, from 6-7.30pm at the Barry Jones Auditorium at Ipswich Central Library.

FIND out more of Ipswich's dark secrets with this special event.

Jack Sim, known as Brisbane's "man in black", will be uncovering some of the town's most infamous and haunting crimes and murder cases.

It is free to attend.

Phone the library on 38106815 for more information.

Herman's Hermits live on stage

Thursday, August 16, from 6pm at Ipswich Civic Centre.

KNOWN as one of the biggest 1960s British invasion bands, Herman'sHermits are bringing their 6O'Clock tourto Australia, where every show starts at 6pm sharp.

Audiences will be able to hear some of their No.1 Australian hits, including Mrs Brown You've Got a Lovely Daughter and No Milk Today.

All tickets are $69.90. Log onto www.ipswichcivic centre.com.au to book.

Vintage hair and make-up styling

Saturday, August 18, from 10-11.30am at the Ipswich Central Library Mezzanine.

MISS Kitty Darling from Australian Pinup Collective will be in town to share her tips on how to do vintage hair and make-up, which can be worn day or night.

It is free to attend.

Colours of the Lockyer Valley Arts and Culture Festival

Saturday, August 18, from 10am-3pm at Laidley Pioneer Village.

OVER five hours, visitorsto this wonderful event will be able to enjoylots of free entertainment, market stalls, dancing, live music and more.

'63 Classic Car Show and Shine

Sunday, August 19, from 9am-2pm at Ebbw Vale Memorial Park.

JUST Rock Ipswich presents their annual event, which will feature more than 300 classic cars and bikes, dance lessons, food, entertainment and more.

Entry is a gold coin for spectators.