Five things people with cancer want you to know

LIVING with cancer can be tough, but help is out there.

A group of women who have all undergone treatment for breast cancer and are currently taking a Yoga class designed to help have shared their tips for beating and living with cancer.

1. Undertake regular self checks

2. Be empowered to get a second opinion

3. Find a Yoga class

4. Move after surgery

5. Know your own body and listen to your intuition

The class run by Yoga therapist Nichola MacNeil has been available in Greater Springfield for four years.

"From teaching the first class my heart was filled with seeing the strength and love these women have and I knew this is where I should be sharing the practice of yoga therapy for cancer,” she said.

The classes are not a general yoga class, Ms MacNeil specialises in yoga therapy for cancer and mental health.

"The beautiful thing about the class is that you're taught many practises of asana (postures) and pranayama's (breathing) to support the body and breath so if your unable to attend you can practice at home, in the hospital or during treatment,” she said.

"For those enduring chemotherapy and radiation, yoga for cancer provides a means to strengthen the body, boost the immune system, and encourage a feeling of well-being. For those recovering from surgery, such as that for breast cancer, yoga can help restore motion and flexibility in a gentle, balanced manner.”