Four things to do around the region

Learn for Life: Tiny Houses

Thursday, November 22 from 5.30-7pm at Springfield Central Library.

ARE you curious about tiny houses?

Architect Lara Nobel from Tiny House Company will be discussing how tiny houses provide sustainable yet practical housing alternatives.

This session is best suited to adults.

Digital 360: Full circle photography

LEARN how to capture 360-degree panoramic photographs using special cameras.

Suitable for teens aged 13 and over.

Turkish Delight; Winter and the wardrobe

PRESENTED by The Barre Dance School, this performance will take audiences on a journey to a land of wonder, inspired by the writing of C.S. Lewis and his Chronicles of Narnia.

Tickets are $17.50 per adult and $14.50 for concession.

To buy tickets, log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

Recipes Remedies and Memories Circle

Tuesday, November 27 from 10am-noon at Ipswich Central Library.

SHARE and swap your favourite recipes and remedies with other avid foodies.

It is free to attend and no bookings are necessary.