Five taken to hospital after separate crashes into poles
FIVE people were taken to hospital after two separate crashes into poles in Ipswich last night.
Three adults and a teenage girl were assessed by paramedics after their vehicle collided with a pole on Providence Pde in Ripley around 6pm.
The three adults were taken to Ipswich Hospital and the girl to Queensland Children’s Hospital.
All were in a stable condition.
Another person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after crashing their vehicle into a pole on Springfield Greenbank Arterial Rd in Springfield at 1am Wednesday.
Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.