Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics responded to two separate vehicles crashing into poles in Ipswich last night
Paramedics responded to two separate vehicles crashing into poles in Ipswich last night
News

Five taken to hospital after separate crashes into poles

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Dec 2020 7:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIVE people were taken to hospital after two separate crashes into poles in Ipswich last night.

Three adults and a teenage girl were assessed by paramedics after their vehicle collided with a pole on Providence Pde in Ripley around 6pm.

The three adults were taken to Ipswich Hospital and the girl to Queensland Children’s Hospital.

All were in a stable condition.

Another person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after crashing their vehicle into a pole on Springfield Greenbank Arterial Rd in Springfield at 1am Wednesday.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blotto car park driver’s sav blanc nightmare

        Premium Content Blotto car park driver’s sav blanc nightmare

        News A woman had consumed a large amount of wine before crashing into several other vehicles

        Ipswich volunteers brighten up Christmas for sick kids

        Premium Content Ipswich volunteers brighten up Christmas for sick kids

        News The easing of restrictions has allowed Christmas cheer to flow at Ipswich...

        Rider ‘has no memory’ of alcohol-fuelled crash

        Premium Content Rider ‘has no memory’ of alcohol-fuelled crash

        News A motorcycle rider was more than three times the alcohol limit when he lost control...

        Hunger relief charity faces increasing demand

        Premium Content Hunger relief charity faces increasing demand

        News Foodbank reveals calls for help have been coming in since April