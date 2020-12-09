Five taken to hospital after separate crashes into poles

Paramedics responded to two separate vehicles crashing into poles in Ipswich last night

FIVE people were taken to hospital after two separate crashes into poles in Ipswich last night.

Three adults and a teenage girl were assessed by paramedics after their vehicle collided with a pole on Providence Pde in Ripley around 6pm.

The three adults were taken to Ipswich Hospital and the girl to Queensland Children’s Hospital.

All were in a stable condition.

Another person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after crashing their vehicle into a pole on Springfield Greenbank Arterial Rd in Springfield at 1am Wednesday.

