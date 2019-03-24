Five suburbs where you can score a property bargain

Five suburbs still have median house prices under $450,000.

THE cheapest locations to buy a home on the Sunshine Coast have been revealed and it includes a very surprising addition.

Five locations - including one in the Noosa Region - have been listed as the most affordable locations in the REIQ Queensland Market Monitor report.

Burnside, Coes Creek, Landsborough, Nambour and Cooran all have a median house prices of under $450,000.

Cooran experienced a 11.6 per cent quarterly median sale price increase from $363,000 to $405,000, followed by Burnside with a 7.4 per cent increase from $415,000 to $445,750 and Nambour with a 5.3 per cent increase from $438,000 to $446,000.

Landsborough had a 2.9 per cent increase from $413,000 to $425,000 and Coes Creek had 1.8 per cent growth from $438,000 to $446,000.

The two most expensive suburbs are Sunshine Beach which has a median house price of $1,595,000 followed by Minyama at $1,413,500.